Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold reacts to perfect preseason debut

In his first appearance with the Seattle Seahawks, new quarterback Sam Darnold completed all four passes and led a touchdown drive.

Richie Whitt

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
As far debuts, Sam Darnold's was pretty dazzling.

In his first preseason game with the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, the new quarterback eased concerns about the loss of Geno Smith with a comforting performance that was both short and sweet. Darnold completed four of four passes - to four different receivers - and threw for 34 yards as part of a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that sparked the 33-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

MORE: Marshawn Lynch gives new Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hilariously awkward welcome

Further encouraging to head coach Mike McDonald, all three of the Seahawks' quarterbacks were efficient. Drew Lock went 10 of 12 and threw two touchdown passes to receiver Jake Bobo. Rookie Jalen Milroe completed three of five passes and ran five times for 18 yards.

In all, Seattle quarterbacks were 17 of 21 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

"Really sharp," Macdonald said of Darnold's debut. "Pretty sure he wanted to keep going, but he showed what he can do, so really great drive. Offensively it's about how you would script it."

Darnold completed passes to fullback Robbie Ouzts (13 yards) and receiver Elijah Arroyo (nine) to move Seattle to Kansas City's 15 on the opening drive. From there, running back Zach Charbonnet scored on a touchdown run.

MORE: Seahawks reveal special role for rookie Jalen Milroe on touchdown drive vs. Chiefs

"The way we were able to run the football like we talked about, mixing in keepers and play-action and even some dropback there on second down early in the drive, it was our style of football," Darnold said. "It's the style we wanted to create in OTAs and even training camp. We started to find our identity that way. Can kind of see to come to life. it was awesome to just get out there in front of the 12s in that atmosphere."

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) celebrates with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.