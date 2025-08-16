Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold reacts to perfect preseason debut
As far debuts, Sam Darnold's was pretty dazzling.
In his first preseason game with the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, the new quarterback eased concerns about the loss of Geno Smith with a comforting performance that was both short and sweet. Darnold completed four of four passes - to four different receivers - and threw for 34 yards as part of a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that sparked the 33-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Further encouraging to head coach Mike McDonald, all three of the Seahawks' quarterbacks were efficient. Drew Lock went 10 of 12 and threw two touchdown passes to receiver Jake Bobo. Rookie Jalen Milroe completed three of five passes and ran five times for 18 yards.
In all, Seattle quarterbacks were 17 of 21 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
"Really sharp," Macdonald said of Darnold's debut. "Pretty sure he wanted to keep going, but he showed what he can do, so really great drive. Offensively it's about how you would script it."
Darnold completed passes to fullback Robbie Ouzts (13 yards) and receiver Elijah Arroyo (nine) to move Seattle to Kansas City's 15 on the opening drive. From there, running back Zach Charbonnet scored on a touchdown run.
"The way we were able to run the football like we talked about, mixing in keepers and play-action and even some dropback there on second down early in the drive, it was our style of football," Darnold said. "It's the style we wanted to create in OTAs and even training camp. We started to find our identity that way. Can kind of see to come to life. it was awesome to just get out there in front of the 12s in that atmosphere."
