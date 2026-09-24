Latest Ruling In Josh Jacobs' Case Could Cause Uncertainty For Fantasy Football

We got a ruling in the Josh Jacobs case when it comes to the petition filed by the victim, who is Jacobs' ex-girlfriend, to permanently seal the evidence in the case. Most importantly for fantasy football purposes, this means that the video of the incident will not be sealed, and it is now possible, if not probable, that the NFL will get an opportunity to view it before potentially handing down a suspension to the Green Bay Packers running back.

More about the judge who presided over the criminal case of Packers running back Josh Jacobs denying a request by the victim to have evidence permanently sealed and instead turning the matter over to the police department, via @RobDemovsky:https://t.co/ObnEP1MD4j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

This could be bad news or could be bad news for Jacobs. However, it definitely throws an element of unpredictability into the situation. It looked like he would be back by Week 7 or perhaps even a few games earlier. This video could end up affecting the situation if the NFL does get an opportunity to view it.

While the assumption is that this video could be worse than we are expecting, which would likely lead to an extended suspension, it could also exonerate him. It was his ex-girlfriend who filed the motion to have the evidence sealed. Rumors have swirled, but none of us know what that tape will show and how it will impact this situation.

Our best guess would still be that he returns in Week 7, but this does shake things up a bit. Now that the court case seems to be behind us, we'd expect the NFL to move quickly and give us some sort of answers relatively soon. Similar to what we saw with Rashee Rice last season. There is a good chance we get some sort of update prior to Week 4.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

We are going with Johnson here because he seems to be the running back that fantasy owners are in on this week, but this applies to all of them. How this backfield plays out is anyone's guess, but we do expect Johnson to see the most carries this week.

The one thing we do know is that Jacobs will not be active tonight for Thursday Night Football. We wouldn't advise starting any of the Packers' running backs, even against the Atlanta Falcons, but Jacobs is not a concern this week and most likely will not be a concern this week. What we would advise is that if you can trade any of the Packers' running backs before tonight's game or early next week, move them as soon as possible.

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