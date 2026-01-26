Los Angeles Rams 2026 Team Needs: Prepare For A Future Without Matthew Stafford

The Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs is now behind us, and the Los Angeles Rams have been ousted from the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles came close to another Super Bowl appearance, but they fell just short. What makes it even tougher is the fact that they couldn't get by their division rivals, who they will have to deal with again next season.

The Rams will now have to turn their attention to the offseason and build up their roster to get better. They have holes to fill that they will have to address either through free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft. These are the biggest team needs for the Rams heading into 2026.

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Future Replacement?

Matthew Stafford had an incredible season and has a strong chance to end up being named the NFL MVP next weekend. However, he will enter the start of the 2026 season at 38 years old with a lengthy injury history. There is a chance he retires after this season, but assuming he doesn't, the end isn't all that far away. It would make sense for the Rams to begin to prepare for the future. There is even a chance that they could trade Stafford for a younger option, who they can ride with for the foreseeable future.

Upgrade The Offensive Line

Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65), offensive lineman Justin Dedich (67) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams' offensive line isn't bad, but they could use some reinforcements. They have an aging quarterback and a running back who is good but not special. Los Angeles is going to have to do everything they can to keep Stafford upright and healthy. As he continues to get older, he will continue to become more vulnerable.

Kyren Williams also needs help to be productive. He's not a player who is going to dazzle you by making something out of nothing, as we see with guys like Derrick Henry running through defenders or De'Von Achane making would-be tacklers look silly.

Add A Shutdown Cornerback

Los Angeles struggled to slow down wide receivers on the outside this season. This is a defense that could become dominant if you gave them a true stopper at cornerback. With a true shutdown corner, their defense could go from good to great.

Add Linebacker Depth

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They could use an inside linebacker to plug in next to Nate Landman, which would simultaneously help them build up much-needed depth at the position. This is a defense that began to wear down against the rush as we got deeper into the season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: