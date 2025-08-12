Los Angeles Rams Rankings: Puka Nacua WR1 Upside, A Value Veteran Receiver, Plus More
The Los Angeles Rams enter 2025 with one of the NFL’s most concentrated passing attacks, led by breakout star Puka Nacua and veteran Davante Adams. But while the duo offers major fantasy football upside, Matthew Stafford’s lingering back injury could dramatically alter their ceiling.
Foundation Stud
Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver
From Week 8 to Week 17 last season, Nacua was a workhorse wideout in nine starts (7/111, 9/98, 7/123/1, 9/117, 5/63/1, 12/180/2, 7/109, 8/56, and 10/129), leading to 196.30 fantasy points in PPR formats (21.81 per game). If he repeated his success over his final 10 games of the regular season for 17 weeks, he would have been the second-best wide receiver behind Ja’Marr Chase. His physical style of play after the catch carries some injury risk, as supported by his college experience (a broken foot in 2019 and multiple issues in 2022) and a knee issue last season.
Last season, the Rams’ wide receivers led the NFL in catches (268), receiving yards (3,357), and targets (404). They accounted for 73.0% of LA’s completions and 81.8% of their receiving yards. Los Angeles barely throws to their running backs, and they don’t have a standout third receiving option.
Los Angeles will get Nacua the ball all over the field, leading to many easy catches close to the line of scrimmage. He ranks eighth at wide receiver in mid-August, which is tied to the lingering injury news about Matthew Stafford’s back (still expected to play in Week 1). The fantasy market has less excitement in the Rams’ passing game if Jimmy Garoppolo starts.
Nakua is currently the WR4 in our PPR Rankings.
Value
Davante Adams, Wide Receiver
As the 17th-ranked wide receiver in August in this format, Adams appears to be an overlooked asset. He ranked 12th in fantasy points (PPR) last season (241.30) despite sitting out three games with a possible phantom hamstring issue (wanted to get traded). In 2022 (third) and 2023 (tenth), he also ranked highly at wide receiver while also being a beast over the two previous years (115/1,374/18 and 123/1,553/11).
Adams starts this season at age 32, with five consecutive years with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He continues to bring scoring value, and Matt Stafford (hopefully, he stays healthy) will get him scores in close. Based on the usage of Puka Nacua, Adams should get more chances downfield.
Adams is currently the WR16 in our PPR Rankings.
Buyer Beware
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback
In mid-August, Stafford has been battling a lower-back disc issue that appears to be a rising factor in his availability for the Rams’ first game. Surgery could be in the equation, which would lead to more missed time. If he misses any time, the Rams’ wideouts will get downgraded, along with the Rams’ offense. No fights for Stafford in drafts based on his QB3 ranking (26th) in August. He offers no value running the ball, and Kyren Williams scoops up many scores with in-close rushing touchdowns.
Stafford is currently the QB22 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.