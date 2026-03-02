Emmett Johnson and Three More Players That Fell Flat at the NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up after taking place last week and this past weekend. The most highly coveted college prospects, who have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, were invited to work out for NFL scouts and executives with hopes of driving up their stock ahead of next month's draft. Some players looked fantastic, while others failed to reach expectations. These are the losers from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

There is no denying that Johnson is a great running back. He displayed impressive patience and vision at Nebraska. However, at just 202 pounds, he needed to show off his speed, agility, and explosiveness at the combine. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Not only did he run a 4.56 40-yard dash, but he was also unimpressive in his agility drills. That was expected to be one of his strengths. This performance will undoubtedly drive him down draft boards. However, he may just not be great at these drills, and a team could potentially get a steal with Johnson later in the draft than expected.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding Boston heading into the combine was his speed. Opting against running the 40-yard dash, it raised concerns. He has been in the mix as the top wideout behind Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson as the next best wide receiver in this draft, with Boston being ranked even in the top three by some. This combine performance did him no favors. Not only did he decide not to run, but he also managed just a 35-inch vertical leap and suffered multiple drops in the gauntlet drill. This could potentially push him out of the first round and well beyond the WR4 spot.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields disappointed with a putrid 4.61 40-yard dash. He's a big-bodied guy, so no one expected him to blow anyone away with his speed, but we were hoping he'd clear a 4.60. There wasn't any area where he was overly impressive to counterbalance his lack of speed. His 38-inch vertical was solid, but not amazing. There is a chance that he did more damage to his draft stock than anyone else at the combine.

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt (WO34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off a National Championship, Sarratt was viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the country this past season. He is another player who hurt himself by not running. The former Hosier was projected to run a 4.61 40-yard dash, which would have been one of the worst at the combine. His lack of speed, combined with him not blowing anyone away in gauntlet drills, could prevent him from being drafted on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. His Pro Day could end up being very important.

More NFL and Fantasy Football News