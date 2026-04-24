Makai Lemon Joins Eagles Wide Receiver Room via NFL Draft Amid AJ Brown Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t sit around waiting for the board to fall—they went up and got their guy. After a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up three spots, Philly used the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on USC wideout Makai Lemon, adding another weapon to an offense that may or may not be going through some changes.

When life gives you Lemon...



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PyEbs0EYck — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

And yes, the timing around this one matters. With ongoing buzz about an A.J. Brown potential exit to the New England Patriots, the Eagles may already be thinking a step ahead about life in the passing game.

Lemon’s production at USC showed steady growth, and then some. In his third season, he put it all together with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, flashing the kind of consistency teams love in possession receivers. He’s not just chain-moving either—his 14.7 yards per catch tells you he can stress defenses when things open up. The scoring wasn’t always there early in his career (just three TDs over his first 21 games), but once he found his rhythm in 2025, he started stacking big performances: 4/158/2, 11/151/2, 11/161/1, and 10/153/1, along with five touchdowns over his final four starts.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Lemon isn’t going to overwhelm anyone with size, but his game doesn’t need it. Think of him as the kind of receiver who lives on leverage, timing, and toughness. He’s physical in traffic, fights through contact, and has a real knack for turning short throws into something more. The route running is already polished, and once he gets a sliver of daylight at the second or third level, he knows what to do with it. Plus hands, strong ball skills, and enough juice after the catch to keep defenses honest.

Fantasy Impact: Makai Lemon in Philadelphia

If the A.J. Brown situation does eventually shift the Eagles’ receiver hierarchy, Lemon steps into a spot that suddenly looks a lot more interesting for fantasy managers.

DeVonta Smith remains the top target earner, but Lemon profiles as a high-volume complementary piece—especially on the kind of short and intermediate routes that translate in PPR formats. He’s dependable, he’s quarterback-friendly, and he doesn’t need perfect conditions to produce.

This isn’t necessarily a week-one fantasy ceiling play, but it doesn’t have to be. If the targets come (and they should in this system), Lemon has a clear path to WR3 value as a rookie with room to grow beyond that if things break right in Philly, despite their propensity to run.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: