Malik Nabers Injury Update Opens The Door For 3 Giants Sleepers To Step Up As Jaxson Dart's Top Fantasy Target

The drumbeat has continuously gotten stronger for the idea that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will not be healthy for the start of the season, and he could be on track to miss the start of the season. If this does end up being the case, his fantasy value will take a major hit, especially if you consider that he might not be 100% when he finally does get back onto the field.

He has already undergone a second offseason surgery to remove scar tissue in his injured knee. That's after a complicated knee surgery on his torn ACL and a torn lateral meniscus. In the tweet below, Dr Jesse Morse explains why this surgery was so complicated and speaks about the potential recovery time. This is another person who believes he'll be starting the season on the PUP list, which is quickly becoming the consensus opinion.

Malik Nabers



Phenom WR suffered an ACL tear + significant lateral meniscus tear in W4 of 2025.



Surgery was delayed a month and then because his meniscus needed to be repaired (instead of trimmed), he was non-weight bearing for another 4-6 weeks after his surgery.



Then he had… pic.twitter.com/EvJ7c7Hfka — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) July 22, 2026

If Nabers does miss four or five weeks to start the season, someone else is going to have to step up in New York. Last season it was Wan'Dale Robinson, but he is now with the Tennessee Titans. We need to identify the possible beneficiaries of potential additional opportunities.

Fantasy Impact

WR Darnell Mooney, New York Giants

Mooney was a significant addition to the Giants' WR corps this offseason. They also went out and signed Calvin Austin, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Odell Beckham Jr. We believe Mooney is the best of this bunch, even if that isn't saying all that much based on the competition.

He is the favorite to be the top fantasy wide receiver in New York with Nabers sidelined. Let's not forget that we have seen him be a 1,000-yard receiver in the past. In 2021, we saw him catch 81 of 140 targets for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. Just two years ago in 2024, he posted 992 yards and five touchdowns. So he is capable of filling that role for a month or so.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Slayton is the only returning Giants' receiver of significance. They could lean on him as their top guy. He has a year of built in chemistry with Jaxson Dart, and could be a solid option to step up for a few weeks. Even if his upside is limited, he is the safest option in New York.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is a player to keep a close eye on. Even though he's a tight end, he could legitimately step up as the top target for Dart and the Giants. He has the kind of athleticism that could allow him to be the best option in an offense for a stretch. Especially when you consider that this might be the worst WR corps in the league without Nabers.

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