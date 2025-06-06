Malik Washington Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Malik Washington flashed playmaking potential in college with a standout final season at Virginia, but his rookie year in Miami was limited to a modest receiving role and special teams duties. Despite his explosiveness, Washington enters 2025 buried on the Miami Dolphins' depth chart and will need an injury ahead of him to see meaningful fantasy value.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Miami landed an undersized slot wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.) with the addition of Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft. His route running needs work and a better release vs. physical cornerbacks.
After a dull production (120/1,348/3 on 187 targets) over his first 33 games in college, he had a great opportunity in his final season (110/1,426/9) with Virginia thanks to his great hands, feel for space, and open-field value. I like his open-field running, and Washington will make tough catches in tight quarters.
Malik Washington Fantasy Football Outlook:
Miami used him out of the slot in his rookie season, leading to minimal production (26/223 on 36 targets) while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. He finished with 564 return yards, five rushes for 25 yards, and one score. Washington will start 2025 fourth on the wide receiver depth chart for the Dolphins while waiting for an injury to increase his opportunity.