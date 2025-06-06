Fantasy Sports

Malik Washington Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Malik Washington showed promise as a slot receiver and returner but remains a depth option in Miami’s offense entering 2025.

Shawn Childs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Malik Washington flashed playmaking potential in college with a standout final season at Virginia, but his rookie year in Miami was limited to a modest receiving role and special teams duties. Despite his explosiveness, Washington enters 2025 buried on the Miami Dolphins' depth chart and will need an injury ahead of him to see meaningful fantasy value.

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Miami landed an undersized slot wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.) with the addition of Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft. His route running needs work and a better release vs. physical cornerbacks. 

After a dull production (120/1,348/3 on 187 targets) over his first 33 games in college, he had a great opportunity in his final season (110/1,426/9) with Virginia thanks to his great hands, feel for space, and open-field value. I like his open-field running, and Washington will make tough catches in tight quarters.

Malik Washington Fantasy Football Outlook:

Miami used him out of the slot in his rookie season, leading to minimal production (26/223 on 36 targets) while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. He finished with 564 return yards, five rushes for 25 yards, and one score. Washington will start 2025 fourth on the wide receiver depth chart for the Dolphins while waiting for an injury to increase his opportunity.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL