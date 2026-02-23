Malik Willis Landing Spots: 3 Potential Free Agent Destinations For Packers QB

The upcoming NFL free agent class is riddled with potential breakout difference-makers for the 2026 season. Free agency is rapidly approaching, with teams gearing up to make their respective offers on March 11. Quarterback-needy teams will have their shot at some of the top free agents in the class at the position, including Green Bay Packers backup signal-caller Malik Willis.

After spending the first two years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, who selected Willis with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the quarterback was moved to Green Bay, where he’s spent the last two seasons backing up Jordan Love. Willis suited up in 11 games for the Packers, making three starts.

Over his tenure in Green Bay, Willis completed 78.7% of his passes for 927 yards and six touchdowns without an interception, adding 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Willis is slated to garner immense interest in free agency, as he works to find a situation that will allow him to emerge as a starter. Here are three potential landing spots for the veteran quarterback in the open market:

Arizona Cardinals

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, with the team looking to throw its hat into the Willis sweepstakes in an effort to land its next franchise quarterback. The Cardinals’ offense is riddled with weapons, featuring the likes of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and James Conner around the quarterback position.

Willis fits Arizona’s offense system under new head coach Mike LaFleur, the brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, as the team looks to bring in another mobile quarterback. From a fantasy football standpoint, the Cardinals offer one of the best supporting casts of any team on our list, bolstering Willis’ fantasy stock immensely for the 2026 season. With Willis set to take over a starting job, he’s slated to break out in fantasy football next season. The Cardinals’ weapons could help Willis emerge as one of fantasy’s top quarterbacks next season, with additional upside as a rusher in LaFleur’s offense.

Minnesota Vikings

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The J.J. McCarthy experiment is off to a rough start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings managed to finish the 2025 season with a 9-8 record, despite the passing offense ranking 29th in the league at the end of the year. McCarthy endured notable struggles in his first season as the starter, which could lead the team to search for outside help at quarterback. Willis makes sense for Minnesota in free agency, pairing him with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Willis projects to be a sound fit in Minnesota’s talented offense under quarterback-friendly coach Kevin O’Connell. Monitoring his fantasy football outlook, his stock would take a sizable leap with Jefferson and Addison on the perimeter. His consistency as a passer will help elevate the Vikings’ offense, with significant upside among fantasy entering the 2026 season. His rushing upside will also pair well with the likes of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in the run game, bolstering the rushing attack.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback group could quickly become one of the more dire situations in the entire NFL. Mike McCarthy and company are awaiting a decision from veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph potentially battling for the starting job in Pittsburgh should he retire. Uncertainty regarding Rodgers’ future could force the Steelers to take a tough look at the free agent market, where Willis could land a deal from Pittsburgh’s front office.

In Pittsburgh, Willis would join an offense featuring DK Metcalf and a talented tight end trio featuring the likes of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith. He’d also add a new dynamic to the Steelers’ backfield tandem of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. From a fantasy football perspective, his stock would take a sizable leap in Pittsburgh, filling the team’s need for a franchise quarterback. His outlook is highly encouraging for fantasy managers as Willis gears up for his first season as a starter.

