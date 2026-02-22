Steelers Have Unique Plan for Malik Willis

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what their outcome at the quarterback position is going to be. While they believe Aaron Rodgers is their strongest option, nothing is set in stone just yet, and that means they're preparing for all options.

"We’re definitely preparing for both scenarios," head coach Mike McCarthy made it known about the team's outlook at quarterback.

One option is Malik Willis. The Green Bay Packers backup started three games over the last two seasons and has completed 70 of 89 attempts for 972 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He's also rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns as a Packer.

Now, he's expected to be the top free agent option on the quarterback market. His offers may surpass anything the Steelers are willing to give him this free agency, but Pittsburgh is certainly keeping him on their list.

Their plan for him won't be what many other teams are for Willis won't be the same in Pittsburgh. Instead, they'll believe Rodgers is returning, and if he does, Willis would get another year to learn, this time behind a future Hall of Famer.

Steelers Plan For Willis

If Willis ends up in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will still look at Rodgers as their starter. The 42-year-old is expected to return for one more year, keeping the team's Super Bowl window open as they enter their first season under Mike McCarthy.

Willis would come in to learn from Rodgers. He and Will Howard would then be viewed as the future options, getting an opportunity to compete against each other in 2027.

If Rodgers turns down the Steelers, Willis could be viewed as the immediate starter. In an ideal world for the Steelers, though, he'd come in and spend a year learning before getting the opportunity to prove himself.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's Pittsburgh's outlook to most quarterback options this offseason. The Steelers are open to another player learning behind Rodgers but want the four-time MVP to be their leader in 2026.

Willis probably tops their list of those options. If, for whatever reason, he doesn't have as strong of a market as he's expected to, the Steelers can jump in with a future opportunity. They can then put their effort in the NFL Draft toward building a team around Rodgers, and eventually either Willis or Howard.

Expect the Steelers to approach quarterbacks in free agency and the NFL Draft. Include Willis in that list, but don't expect him to come to Pittsburgh as QB1 in 2026. Instead, he'd be getting one more year to fine tune his ability and learn from another former Packers passer.

