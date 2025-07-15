Marquise "Hollywood" Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
After injuries and inconsistent quarterback play derailed Marquise Brown’s time in Arizona, the speedy wideout now gets a chance to shine with the Kansas City Chiefs. While he’ll be buried a bit on the depth chart, Brown’s past production and Patrick Mahomes’ playmaking ability could unlock sneaky WR5 value with upside heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.
Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Over his first six games with the Cardinals in 2022, he caught 43 of his 64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 18.25 fantasy points in PPR formats. Unfortunately, Brown sat out the following five weeks with a left foot injury. Without Kyler Murray behind center, his production (24/224 – 9.3 yards per catch) wasn’t worth starting value over his final six starts.
Brown lacked a connection with Kyle Murray in 2023, leading to a sharp decline in his catch rate (50.5 – 61.8% over his first 58 games). He gained fewer than 35 yards in eight of his 15 starts, with his last two outings resulting in no catches on only three targets. His best value came over three games (6/54/1, 5/61/1, and 7/96) early in the season. Brown picked up a heel issue in November that eventually ended his season.
The hope of Brown helping the Chiefs last season was derailed late in training camp. He missed the first 14 games with a right shoulder injury that required surgery in mid-September. When returning to game action, Brown posted dull results in five games (5/45, 4/46, 0/0, 3/35, and 2/15) on 28 targets.
Marquise Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
At age 28, Brown has had a floor of 45 catches for 570 yards in five different seasons while scoring 28 times over his first 72 games. The move to the Chiefs’ offense should be rewarding, but he’ll rank lower on the depth chart in terms of targets. His previous success suggests a more active role in 2025, with a starting point of 50 catches for 600 yards and approximately five touchdowns. He’s priced as a backend WR5 in the early draft season, which is slightly lower than my initial outlook.
Brown is currently the 58th-ranked wide receiver in our 2025 Wide Receiver Rankings.