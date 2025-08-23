Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Over the past two seasons at Ohio State, Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,532 yards and 29 touchdowns on 236 targets, with similar stats in both years (77/1,295/14 and 67/1,237/15). He gained more than 100 yards in 15 matchups (7/184/3, 6/102/2, 7/131/3, 10/185, 7/135/1, 7/120/1, 5/106/2, 7/160/2, 5/126/1, 8/163/1, 6/105/1, 11/162/1, 6/123/2, 7/149/2, and 5/118/1). Harrison averaged 17.2 yards per catch in 2022 and 2023.
Everything listed in his stats over the past two seasons in college showcases his impact value expected in the NFL. He brings elite size (6’3” and 210 lbs.) and hands that point to a difference-maker player from his first game with Arizona. His route running will create wins all over the field, while he will own a significant edge in scoring in the red zone.
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the hopes of locking down the next elite wide receiver over the next decade. His skill set paints him as a foundation WR1 in the realm of Larry Fitzgerald, Brandon Marshall, and Andre Johnson.
In 2024, Harrison was the ninth wide receiver selected in PPR leagues, but he ended up finishing 30th in fantasy points (197.50). His underachievement was tied to his low catch rate (53.4%) while ranking 21st in targets (118).
Harrison gained over 100 yards in two games (4/130/2 and 6/111/1) while scoring mid-teen fantasy points in six other matchups (17.40, 15.50, 16.40, 17.00, 15.60, and 17.30). In essence, he was a losing fantasy option 50% of the time. Harrison checked the scoring (8 TDs) and big-play (14.3 YPC) boxes.
I expect Harrison's ADP to have a much wider range this season, influenced by his summer success and the coach-speak out of Arizona. Should the fantasy market buy into last season's hype? He ranks 15th at wide receiver this summer, requiring him to score 240.00 fantasy points (80/1,000/10) in PPR format to reach par.
Interesting dilemma, as Harrison’s next step seems reasonable based on his college career and expected NFL destination. Depending on draft flow, he should be an edge at WR3 for a wide receiver strong approach, especially if Harrison slides beyond his expected price point. Call me interested, but I also need to know my comparison before knowing whether to fight for him or finesse another round.
MHJ is currently the WR20 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR19 in Non-PPR formats.