Marvin Mims Jr. Among Under-the-Radar Fantasy Football Stars in the Divisional Round

That Divisional Round of football was something... We had two stellar games, both featuring overtime wins (Broncos, Rams). We then had two rather disgusting games with the Seahawks demolishing the 49ers, and the Patriots winning a turnover-heavy game. In that, we saw some under-the-radar performances. Perhaps these players may have future value both in the playoffs, and in 2026 Fantasy Football. Let's check it out.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR — Denver Broncos

Out of nowhere, Mims became to be the Broncos #1 Wide Receiver in this game. He went right past Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. With Franklin and Bryant both unsure to play in the Conference Championship, Mims Jr. may trend highly, especially with Jarrett Stidham being a familiar name to Mims in practice with the 2nd string offense.

Mims Jr. went 8 Receptions for 93 Yards and 1 Touchdown. The next best Bronco was Sutton with 4 Receptions for 53 Yards.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR — Denver Broncos

This was not about volume, per say, but it was about quality if output. Humphrey was the WR5 on this Divisional Round Depth Chart. Nonetheless, he went 2 Receptions for 33 Yards and 1 Touchdown. I highlight Humphrey because he very well may have a big role in the Conference Championship. If Franklin and Bryant are both out, Humphrey will be the WR3 on the Depth Chart.

Sam Darnold, QB — Seattle Seahawks

This flew under-the-radar for its perfect gameplan. Darnold came into this game very banged up via his oblique. However, the Seahawks managed this offense to perfection, with Darnold passing the ball (17) times, completing (12) passes for 124 Yards and 1 Touchdown. The Rams must look to get to Darnold next week.

What I most would highlight here is the Seahawks Offensive Coordinator — Klint Kubiak. He is very much in the mix for many Head Coaching jobs. Most notably, he is a leading candidate for the Bills, Ravens, and Raiders jobs. He has been a whiz with both the Seahawks and the Saints. Surely, if he gets hired somewhere, their offense will see great things happen rather quickly.

Kenneth Walker III, RB — Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Seattle Sports. Macdonald called it “a significant knee injury, unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery, so he’s got a good… pic.twitter.com/ZDZXXEK6q0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

With an early exit for Zach Charbonnet, Walker III picked up the slack, scoring (3) Touchdowns in total. Charbonnet has now been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs with a torn ACL. This backfield is solely the property of Walker III. He will be a great DFS pick in the Conference Championship. I will also be curious to see which of these two Running Backs the Seahawks resign in 2026, as that re-signee will trend highly.

