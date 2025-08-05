2025 Fantasy Football: Matthew Golden & Emeka Egbuka Headline Must-Draft Rookies
Fantasy Football is won in three phases: The top rounds, mid-round value, and free agency/late-round sleepers. If you hit in all three phases, you will surely be competing for a fantasy football championship. This season, rookies eat up a lot of that mid-round and late-round value. People commonly may caution towards rookies as they are unproven, but the best managers will recognize the prospective value and captialize on rookie stars. This year, Matthew Golden, Tyler Warren, and Emeka Egbuka all have the star-power required to well-exceed ADP and thus, they are my must-draft rookies.
Matthew Golden - WR - Green Bay Packers
Depth Chart Status: WR1 | Current PPR ADP: WR44/Overall 96th | ADP Below: Jauan Jennings, Khalil Shakir, Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Golden enters Green Bay as a day-one starter and WR1 on the team. I am not concerned at all with Jayden Reed or Romeo Doubs. Many scouts had Golden as their WR1 in the draft class, and he surely may earn that title.
In the NFL, there are 32 wide receivers that are listed as WR1 on their respective depth charts. Over half of them are on offenses worse than the Green Bay Packers, and even more so with offensive minds worse than Matt LaFleur. When you are saying that I can draft a Packers WR1, and first round draft pick, in Round 9-10, I am drafting that guy every time.
Here are some players he currently sits below with much lesser upside:
Jauan Jennings: dealing with injury concerns, threatened by Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and the eventual Brandon Aiyuk Return.
Khalil Shakir: ADP likely to drop after his 4-6 week injury diagnosis. Regardless, Shakir is in a target share for WR1 status with Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, Josh Palmer.
Deebo Samuel: Towards the end of his years as a top talent. Sits behind Terry McLaurin in a run-diverse offense that may limit targets.
Tyler Warren - TE - Indianapolis Colts
Depth Chart Status: TE1 (Top 2 Pass-Catcher) | Current PPR ADP: TE10/Overall 106th | ADP Below: David Njoku, Evan Engram
Tyler Warren comes into the NFL with high expectations. Many look to Brock Bowers' 2024 and wonder if Warren can replicate it. I would say that is a longshot, but a very highly-touted 2025 is well in his range of outcomes.
We all know that Shane Steichen runs a very capable offense and now that he adds Tyler Warren, he will use him a lot. Whether Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson earns the starting role, the offense should remain with high percentage passing. This benefits Warren in a big way and tight ends will not be the ones running the lower percentage, 15+ yard routes.
Tyler Warren will battle for targets with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. The offense has mouths to feed, but Warren will be a prime one of them. Expect this Steichen offense to spread the defense and leave Warren open a lot with quick, drop down passes. I fully expect a 20%, or so, target share with a high-percentage red zone rate.
Here are some players he currently sits below with much lesser upside:
David Njoku: Has the worst QB situation in the NFL. Similar situation to Warren but much worse. Known value as opposed to Warren's Top-3 TE upside.
Evan Engram: Much success was with a tight-end heavy Doug Pederson offense. We know how good he is as a borderline Top-10 NFL tight end.
Emeka Egbuka - WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seemingly everyone is touting how good Emeka Egbuka is. They say he is smart, versatile, and an absolute dog. In a survival of the fittest, the best succeed, and that is Emeka Egbuka. I am not saying he is better than Mike Evans, but Egbuka may very well be the long-term future of this team. Baker Mayfield will target the guys he trusts, and it appears Egbuka is that man.
Despite a 3rd OC in three seasons, the Bucs have a familiar offensive-crew and they will work magic as they know how. Expect another high-passing year where Egbuka will rise over Chris Godwin and settle into 6-8 targets per game with big YAC potential.
Depth Chart Status: WR2/3 (Slot WR1) | Current PPR ADP: WR48/Overall 120th | ADP Below: Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Reed
Here are some players he currently sits below with much lesser upside:
Brandon Aiyuk: Unknown injury timeline. May very well return after Ricky Pearsall cements his role. He could take weeks to warm up to status.
Jayden Reed: In a spread offense that will see him lose targets to Matthew Golden. Very limited red zone potential.