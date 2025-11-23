Matthew Stafford And 4 More PrizePicks Plays For SNF: Buccaneers Vs. Rams
Week 12 of Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated NFC showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Both the Buccaneers and Rams are firmly in the playoff hunt, looking to build on strong starts to the season. Tonight’s primetime clash will present PrizePicks lines for some of the top players in the league, including MVP hopefuls Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford. As two of the most explosive offenses in the conference prepare to face off, here are the five most favorable PrizePicks plays for Sunday Night Football.
Baker Mayfield Over 243.5 Passing Yards
The Buccaneers have leaned on their passing games at times throughout the season due to an injury to star running back Bucky Irving. Tampa Bay enters Week 12 featuring the 22nd-ranked rushing attack in the league, while Mayfield has emerged with 244 or more passing yards twice over his last five games. A matchup versus the 13th-ranked defense in the NFL in yardage could present another game where the Buccaneers lean on Mayfield and the passing attack. With Irving absent once again in Week 12, expect Mayfield to see plenty of burn on Sunday night.
Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 Passing TDs
At 37 years old, Stafford has emerged as one of the MVP frontrunners this season, which would mark the first of his storied NFL career. Throughout the Rams’ 8-2 start, Stafford has dominated in the passing game, entering Week 12 as the league leader in passing touchdowns. So far, the veteran signal-caller has thrown for multiple touchdowns in eight games and should manage to do so once again, matched up against the NFL’s 27th-ranked pass defense.
Kyren Williams Over 61.5 Rushing Yards
Despite the dominance of Los Angeles’ passing attack, star running back Kyren Williams has anchored a consistent run game for the Rams throughout the season. Williams enters Week 12 ranked ninth in the league in rushing yards, recording at least 70 yards on the ground in each of his last three games. Matched up against a struggling Buccaneers’ defense that will be tasked with covering the likes of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the perimeter, Williams should see a number of light boxes during Sunday night’s clash.
Sean Tucker Over 48.5 Rushing Yards
Breakout running back Sean Tucker turned in an impressive performance despite Tampa Bay’s Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tucker overshadowed veteran back Rachaad White with 19 carries to his counterpart’s 10, racking up 140 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the best performance of his young NFL career. Entering Week 12, Tucker should see the majority of the work in Tampa Bay’s backfield once again as they look for a spark versus one of the top defenses in the NFL.
Davante Adams Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs
Davante Adams has been one of the top red zone threats in the NFL this season, hauling in 10 of Stafford’s 27 passing touchdowns to this point of the season. Adams has hauled in at least one touchdown in each of his last four games, something that projects to continue, given his immense volume in the Rams’ passing game. Matching up against the 15th-ranked defense in the league in terms of passing touchdowns, Adams should see another shot at the endzone in Week 12.