Miami Dolphins Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
After a progression season in 2023 (11-6) and back-to-back trips to the playoffs, Miami lost the offensive momentum. They slipped to 22nd in points scored (345) and 18th in offensive yards, a year after ranking second and first in both categories. As a result, the Dolphins posted their worst record (8-9) since 2019.
Mike McDaniel won 28 of his 51 games in his three years as the Dolphins’ head coach, but he is still looking for his first playoff victory (0-2). From 2017 to 2020 with the 49ers, McDaniel worked as their run game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel has 18 seasons of coaching experience in the NFL.
Their defense is in the hands of Anthony Weaver. He’s been a coach in the NFL since 2012, with much of his experience coming with defensive lines. From 2021 to 2023, Weaver worked in the Ravens’ system as their defensive line coach and assistant head coach. Their defense climbed to four in yards allowed while giving up 364 points (10th).
Frank Smith made the jump from run game coordinator and offensive line coach with the Chargers to Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2022. His NFL career started in 2010 with the Saints as their assistant offensive line coach. He’s been in the league for 15 seasons.
Miami Dolphins Offense
The Dolphins ran 591 passing plays last year, compared to 448 in the run game. They gained only 6.8 yards per pass attempt, leading to 4,036 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 43 sacks. Miami also lost momentum in the run game (448/1,795/12 – 4.0 yards per carry).
Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks
Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
Tagovailoa came into 2023 with concussion concerns. For the first time in his career, he stayed upright for all 17 games, leading to a career-high in passing yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), and interceptions (14).
His final stats almost matched his pace from the previous year. Unfortunately, his season ended with poor showings over his final three matchups (203 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and five interceptions).
Last season, Tagovailoa’s yards per attempt fell from 8.3 to 7.2 while setting a new high with his completion rate (72.9). He had at least one passing touchdown in all 11 starts but over two scores in two matchups (288/3 and 317/4).
From Week 11 to Week 14, Tagovailoa averaged 325 passing yards with strength in his completion rate (75.1). He missed four games early in the year, with another concussion. His season ended with a hip issue that cost him the season's final two weeks.
Fantasy Outlook: The Dolphins have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but they must stay healthy, and all players must click in the same season for Miami to rank higher in the offensive standings.
Tagovailoa averaged 19.97 fantasy points over his last matchup last season, putting him in a range to rank as a backend top 12 quarterback. His injury risk and a down season push his early draft ranking in the QB2/QB3 range, potentially making Tagovailoa a value option in 2025.
Other Options: Zack Wilson, Quinn Ewers
Miami Dolphins Running Backs
Miami’s backs led the NFL in catches (114) and targets (130) while gaining 876 yards (3rd) with six touchdowns. They finished with 398 rushes for 1,604 yards and 10 touchdowns.
De’Von Achane, MIA
Achane didn’t play in Week 1 in his rookie season, with empty stats in Week 2 (nine combined yards and one catch). Over his next three matchups, his production rose to elite status: 18/203/2 with four catches for 30 yards and two scores, 8/101/2 with three catches for 19 yards, and 11/151/1 with one catch for 14 yards, highlighted by four plays gaining 40 yards or more. Unfortunately, a knee injury cost almost all of the following six weeks.
Over his final six games, Achane gained 339 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 17 catches for 126 yards and one score. Most of his production came in Week 13 (17/73/2 with three catches for 30 yards) and Week 17 (14/107 with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown). Miami gave him RB1 snaps in four games.
With Raheem Mostert fading, Miami gave Achane 281 touches. He was active catching the ball (78/592/6 on 87 targets). The Dolphins gave him almost twice as many carries (203) compared to 2023 (103), leading to a career high in rushing yards (907) with six more scores.
He posted three impact games in fantasy points (29.50, 32.10, and 31.00) in PPR formats, two of which came against the Bills. Despite his success running the ball, Miami gave Achane more than 15 rushes in only two games (22/96 and 17/73/1).
Fantasy Outlook: High volume passing catching back offers consistency in PPR formats, and Achane also brings big ability. When adding double-digit scores, he looks poised to be a top-five running back again this season, matching his final 2024 fantasy points (300.0).
Jaylen Wright, MIA
Over the past two seasons at Tennessee, Wright only had more than 15 rushes in five of his 25 contests. In 2023, he gained an impressive 7.4 yards per rush, helping him set a career-high in rushing yards (1,013) on 137 carries with four touchdowns. Wright also set a new top in catches (22) and receiving yards (141), but he failed to hit on big plays catching the ball (5.7 yards per catch) in his career.
Wright posted a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2024. He brings an outside home run style to the run game. His value in pass protection is in question, making him a change-of-pace runner. Wright must secure the ball better while improving his success in tight quarters. I expect him to develop as a pass catcher, but he won’t have the opportunity with Miami without an injury to De’Von Achane.
He drew some late excitement in fantasy drafts last season due to his possible early down handcuff value to Raheem Mostert. Unfortunately, Wright finished with one active game (13/86) and minimal overall results (68/249/0 with three catches for eight yards).
Fantasy Outlook: The Dolphins brought in Alexander Mattison to compete for touches, but Wright has the college resume to be a more explosive rotational player. Miami wants to feature two backs in their offense, and they favor speed. At the very least, his lack of resume and stats will make Wright an easy handcuff to De’Von Achane.
Alexander Mattison, MIA
The Vikings gave Mattison a career-high 210 touches in 2023, leading to new tops in rushing yards (700) and rushing attempts (180). Unfortunately, he failed to score on the ground with repeated weakness in his yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (6.4).
Mattison gained 100 combined yards in only one contest (Week 3 – 20/93 with five catches for 32 yards). Minnesota gave him only 15 touches over his final three games (12/40 with three catches for 18) while sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue. He finished 38th in running back scoring (135.40) in PPR formats.
The move to Las Vegas resulted in bigger plays catching the ball (8.2 YPC) and career-highs in catches (36), receiving yards (294), and targets (36). Unfortunately, Mattison continued to be a liability in rushing (132/420/4 – 3.2 yards per rush). He’s gained under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past four seasons.
Fantasy Outlook: Mattison brings veteran experience with a chance to steal some in close rushing touchdowns. He’s had over 100 touches in five of his six years in the NFL, so I can’t dismiss him as a possible thorn to Miami’s lead running back.
Other Options: Ollie Gordon, Nate Noel
Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers
The Dolphins’ wide receivers caught 187 passes for 2,107 yards and a league-low eight touchdowns on 286 targets last year. The previous season, Tyreek Hill (119/1,799/13 on 171 targets) came within 67.90 fantasy points of matching that output.
Tyreek Hill, MIA
Despite playing all 17 games in 2022, Hill did play through some injuries – quad, foot, and ankle. Hill finished second at wide receiver in fantasy points (347.30) in PPR formats while gaining over 100 receiving yards in seven matchups (11/190/2, 10/160, 12/177, 12/188, 7/143/1, 9/146/1, and 4/103). His best play came on the road (79/1,079/6).
In 2023, the Dolphins gave Hill almost the same opportunity (171 targets – 170 in 2022), leading to him matching his career-high in catches (119) while upping his output in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13). Over his first 12 games, he had 93 catches for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns, putting him on pace to catch 132 passes with 2,098 yards and 17 scores. Unfortunately, he left Week 14 (4/61) with an ankle issue, costing him the following week and less value over his final three starts (9/99, 6/76, and 7/82/1).
The Hill hype last season lasted through Week 1 (7/130/1). Over his next 11 games, he caught only 48 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns on 71 targets while gaining only 10.9 yards per catch. His production picked up in Week 14 (10/115/1) and Week 17 (9/105), but he gave away his gains in his other three matchups (2/36, 3/29/1, and 2/20) over the final four weeks.
He played through a wrist issue over the second half of the year while battling a foot issue in late October. Hill lost his explosiveness last season (11.8 yards per catch – career low), highlighted by his catch of 20 yards or more (13 – 29 in 2023) and 40 yards or more (1 – 9 in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: The fantasy market will debate whether last year was his fault or a team issue. Hill turned 31 in March, with two stellar seasons in Miami. His decline in play in 2024 has led to him falling to a mid-tier WR2 in PPR leagues in mid-May. He falls into the risk/reward category while needing Tua Tagovailoa to stay healthy.
Jaylen Waddle, MIA
After Miami signed Tyreek Hill, their offensive structure change led to Waddle becoming a more explosive receiver. He saw his targets (117) fall by 24 from his rookie season (141) while playing one more game. Waddle finished with 29 fewer catches (75), with a new top in receiving yards (1,356) and touchdowns (8). His yards per catch (18.1) aligned with his college career (18.9).
Between the regular season and the playoffs in 2023, Waddle missed three games. He gained 100 yards or more in only three contests (7/121/1, 8/114, and 8/142/1), with two coming vs. the Jets. Waddle reached the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive season but set three-year lows in catches (72), receiving yards (1,014), touchdowns (4), and targets (104). He scored fewer than 15.00 fantasy points in nine of his 14 starts.
Similar to Hill, Waddle has seen his yards per catch regress in back-to-back seasons (18.1, 14.1, and 12.8). In addition, his catches over the last three years (75, 72, and 58) were well off his rookie campaign (104), partly due to five missed games over the past two seasons.
Waddle also scored a career-low two touchdowns in 2024. He failed to reach 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats 10 times over his 15 starts. His best three outcomes (5/109, 8/144/1, and 9/99) all came at home.
Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, Waddle draws a mid-tier WR3 rating in early high-stakes drafts. His ceiling remains high, making him a value in the fantasy market.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, MIA
In 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine worked as the Titans’ WR2 in most weeks. Unfortunately, his output (25/397/3 on 50 targets) failed to match his previous success (38/476/4) despite more time on the field. He only had one game (5/119/2) of value all year. Tennessee looked his way four times or fewer in 14 of his 17 contests.
Westbrook-Ikhine caught 28 of his 45 targets for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He scored double-digit fantasy points in three games (3/25/1, 5/51/1, and 1/33/1).
Tennessee gave Westbrook-Ikhine the most targets (60) of his career in 2024, leading to career highs in receiving yards (497) and touchdowns (9) with a minimal gain in catches (32). After no chances over his first four starts, he helped his fantasy floor by scoring in seven of his next eight matchups (8 total TDs). His best value came in Week 11 (2/117/1) and Week 13 (3/61/2).
Westbrook-Ikhine finished last season with weakness in his catch rate (53.3). He had three catches or fewer in 11 of his final 13 games while having over six targets twice (7 and 8).
Fantasy Outlook: His size (6’2” and 210 lbs.) should help Miami finish drives with passing touchdowns in the red zone. Last year, Westbrook-Ikhine scored six of his nine touchdown passes inside the 20-yard line. He won't command any fantasy draft interest as the fifth option in the Dolphins’ passing attack.
Malik Washington, MIA
Miami landed an undersized slot wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.) with the addition of Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft. His route running needs work and a better release vs. physical cornerbacks.
After a dull production (120/1,348/3 on 187 targets) over his first 33 games in college, he had a great opportunity in his final season (110/1,426/9) with Virginia thanks to his great hands, feel for space, and open-field value. I like his open-field running, and Washington will make tough catches in tight quarters.
Fantasy Outlook: Miami used him out of the slot in his rookie season, leading to minimal production (26/223 on 36 targets) while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. He finished with 564 return yards, five rushes for 25 yards, and one score. Washington will start 2025 fourth on the wide receiver depth chart for the Dolphins while waiting for an injury to increase his opportunity.
Other Options: Dee Eskridge, Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Washington, Tarik Black, Andrew Armstrong
Miami Dolphins Tight Ends
Last season, the Dolphins’ tight ends ranked sixth in fantasy points (265.30 – 112/1,053/8 on 151 targets) in PPR formats, offsetting the downturn in production by their wide receivers (ranked 28th with only eight touchdowns).
Jonnu Smith, MIA
The move to Atlanta treated Smith well as he set career highs in catches (50), receiving yards (582), and targets (70) in 2023 while scoring three touchdowns. His stats were even more impressive considering he was the TE2 for the Falcons. His best fantasy value came in four games (6/95, 4/36/1, 6/67, and 5/100/1).
Smith capitalized on the demise of Miami’s top two wide receivers, leading to career highs in catches (88), receiving yards (884), and targets (111) while matching his previous top in touchdowns (8). His best production came over his final 12 matchups (7/96/1, 6/101/2, 9/87/1, 10/113, 9/48/1, and 9/56/1). He ranked fourth in tight end scoring (223.40) in PPR formats at age 28.
Fantasy Outlook: If Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stay on the field for 17 games, Smith should see fewer targets. One year’s success drives his fantasy value (5th tight end) in mid-May. At the same time, he showed his potential over the past two seasons, which should command meaningful chances. Smith is a complete wild card for me this draft season due to his higher price point and cloudier opportunity.
Other Options: Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci
Miami Dolphins Kicker
Jason Sanders, MIA
Over seven years in the NFL, Sanders made 187 of his 211 field goals (84.6%) with success from 50 yards or more (33-for-48). He’s made 259 of his 268 extra points in his career.
Last year, Miami scored 27 fewer touchdowns (34) than in 2023 (61), leading to a much better kicking opportunity (41 field goal tries) for Sanders. As a result, he finished fifth in fantasy kicker scoring (179.80), highlighted by making 12 of his 14 chances from 50 yards or more.
Fantasy Outlook: Sanders has the leg to deliver plenty of long-range kicks. His other top-ranking season came in 2020 (182.50 fantasy points). If the Dolphins’ offense regains its touchdown prowess, their kicker will have more extra points and fewer field goal opportunities. At the very least, his booming success from long range in 2024 should rank him as a top 12 kicker heading into this draft season.
Miami Dolphins Defense
Miami ranked 9th in rushing yards allowed (405/1,763) in 2024, with ball carriers scoring only nine times on the ground. Their success was masked by low attempts per game (23.8) due to allowing 4.4 yards per carry.
The Dolphins finished in the same area in passing yards allowed (3,829), with opposing quarterbacks delivering 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Their defense only had 35 sacks while allowing only 42 completions of 20 yards or more (third lowest in the league).