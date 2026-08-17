Mike Evans And Brock Purdy, And 2 Other Undervalued QB-WR Stacks In Fantasy Football

It is never smart to draft a ton of players on the same team in fantasy football. However, drafting a QB and one pass catcher from the same team can lead to unbelievable results. With that, here are four extremely underrated QB-WR stacks that fantasy managers should look to go to draft in 2026.

Brock Purdy and Mike Evans

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the bigger but least talked-about signings of NFL free agency in 2026, the San Francisco 49ers persuaded and signed veteran WR Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the team's WR1 upon signing him, but now, with a devastating season-ending injury to Ricky Pearsall, he should see a substantial spike in his role and volume for 2026.

Evans in 2025 had the worst season of his career. He had just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three receiving TDs. That was the first time in his career where he did not finish with 1,000 or more receiving yards. The main reason for that: injury.

Evans only appeared in eight games. If he remains healthy in 2026, he should be able to reach that 1,000-yard mark again, especially with Purdy as his signal caller.

In 2025, Purdy had a shaky start to the year, to the point where people were debating if Mac Jones should be the 49ers starter. Those talks have now shifted to conversations about him being one of the best QBs in 2026 after his close to 2025.

Purdy, in three of his last five games, threw for 295 or more yards and had a TD-INT ratio of 11-2.

ESPN has Purdy ranked as QB11 for 2026 and the 85th best player available, and in PPR formats, Evans is ranked as WR35 and the 76th best player available.

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith has fantasy breakout candidate written all over him for the 2026 season. Now that AJ Brown is gone, his volume in the Eagles' pass game is sure to increase. Stacking his potential with QB Jalen Hurts, who has among the highest rushing upside of any QB in the NFL—eight or more rushing TDs in the last six seasons–they could be one of the most lethal QB-WR stacks for 2026.

In 2025, Smith in three of his last four seasons finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. He had 77 receptions for 1,008 yards and four TDs. That production led him to finish as WR20 in PPR fantasy formats.

The Eagles did draft rookie WR Makai Lemon in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Lemon’s skill set, when compared to Brown, is extremely different. Brown has that big playmaking ability down the field, whereas Lemon acts more as a slot WR. So the bulk of the downfield opportunities going into 2026 should be Smith’s.

Hurts in 2025 had his ups and downs, but fantasy-wise, he constantly was providing elite production. He finished the season as QB8.

ESPN for fantasy in the 2026 season has Hurts ranked as QB5 and the 58th best player available, and in PPR, they have Smith ranked as WR17 and the 25th best player available.

Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB for the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, had an extremely strong close to his 2025 season. In his last five regular-season games, he had two TD passes in each outing. Over that stretch in fantasy, he was QB6.

Entering 2026, Williams will have several passing targets to help him continue his NFL breakout. The one that fantasy managers should target and look to pair with Williams in fantasy is WR Luther Burden III.

With Rome Odunze getting hurt and missing the rest of the regular season in Week 13 of 2025, Burden III began to string together great performances. In the remaining four games of the season, he had 60 or more receiving yards three times, including an eight reception 138 receiving yard game against the 49ers.

ESPN for fantasy in the 2026 season has Williams ranked as QB13 and the 87th-best player available, and Burden III in PPR formats is ranked WR27 and the 53rd-best player available.

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