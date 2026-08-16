The Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of 49ers Camp: Mike Evans Dominates (Finally)

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 13 of training. Here's who stood out.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Mike Evans

Had his first dominant day of camp with the 49ers. To be fair, he missed about a week with a quad strain. Now, he seems fully healthy. And today, he absolutely schooled Renardo Green (more on him in a minute). First, Evans drew two defensive holding penalties on Green -- one on a deep route and one in the end zone. Finally, Evans beat Green with a deep crossing route for a gain of 30. And then for good measure, Evans beat Deommodore Lenoir with a back-shoulder fade during 1-on-1s and a curl route during 11-on-11s. Good to see Evans slowly develop chemistry with Brock Purdy. The 49ers need Evans to play like this all the time this year.

2. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Mostly played with the starters after getting demoted to the second-string offense on Saturday. Stribling's best catch was a 15-yard gain over the middle after beating Lenoir with a dig route. He still doesn't create a ton of separation against man coverage, but neither does Evans. Both receivers are excellent at catching passes over the heads of defensive backs. And Stribling in particular is fearless when it comes to running full speed across the field. It looks like he's being groomed to start this season, considering he's not playing any special teams. As opposed to Deebo Samuel, who's a punt returner and a kick returner. And when he plays with the starters, he mostly is a running back.

3. Wide receiver Malik Turner

Winner of the unnoffical 30-year-old-backup-wide-receiver-who-gets-to-play-with-the-starters-for-a-day award. Today, Turner beat Upton Stout deep to catch a 30-yard pass from Brock Purdy. In addition, Turner caught three passes from Mac Jones. Turner has been on the 49ers off and on since 2022, and has yet to catch a pass in a game. But now he's 30, so the 49ers might want to play him this season. They love 30-year-old backups.

4. Tight end Jake Tonges

Led all starters with three catches. Tonges clearly isn't the most dangerous receiver on the team, but he might be the most reliable one on the field in camp this year. Purdy clearly trusts him because Tonges usually finds a way to get open and come down with the ball when it's in his vicinity. Expect him to make a significant, consistent impact this season. He's Purdy's go-to guy right now.

5. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Continues to have by far the best camp of his career. He used to make at least one boneheaded decision per day. Now, he doesn't. Today, he completed a no-look pass downfield to Jordan Watkins after freezing Jaden Dugger by staring right at him. That was cool. Later, Purdy completed a 30-yard deep pass to Jacob Cowing (not a typo), who beat Deommodore Lenoir (also not a typo). Purdy is tearing apart the 49ers' starting defense while throwing to backups most of the time. Good news for Purdy. Embarrassing for Raheem Morris's defense.

6. Quarterback Mac Jones

Completed a 40-yard deep pass to Deebo Samuel, who beat Jack Jones (more on him in a minute). Also threw two beautiful touchdown passes with anticipation in the red zone. Jones has had a rather nondescript camp so far, but this week is big for him, because he most likely will start and play a lot this Thursday night against the Chargers. He needs to show that last season wasn't a fluke, and that he really is a starting-caliber quarterback, not someone like Trey Lance, the Chargers' backup who will start against the 49ers on Thursday. No pressure, Mac.

7. Defensive end Nick Bosa

Made a rare appearance on a side field with the trainers, which indicates that his knee tendinitis is real and getting better. I'm guessing he will play Week 1 in Australia against the Rams. I'm also guessing that this tendinitis will be an issue for Bosa the rest of the season, and off and on for the rest of his career. Isn't getting old a drag?

8. Safety Marques Sigle

Made the most athletic play of the day. While in centerfield, Sigle exploded toward the sideline and leaped to nearly intercept a deep pass from Purdy that was intended for Jacob Cowing. Ideally, it would have been nice to see Sigle catch that ball. Still, he's the only safety on the roster who's fast enough to actually make a play on that pass from centerfield. He has a chance to become a quality starter.

9. Cornerback Ephesians Prysock

Played exclusively with the third-stringers, which is annoying, because he never commits penalties or gives up big catches, as opposed to Renardo Green and Jack Jones. Prysock should be starting opposite Lenoir. I'm guessing the 49ers will figure that out soon enough.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Running back Christian McCaffrey

Did not show up to practice. Hasn't suited up in more than a week. I'm guessing his "tightness" is something more severe, possibly tendinitis. That's what Bosa has, and the 49ers initially said he merely was "sore." Tendinitis sounds mild, but it cost McCaffrey eight games in 2024. And it never really goes away entirely. I'm guessing he'll play in the season opener, but I doubt he'll be full strength.

2. Guard Dominick Puni

Missed practice with a concussion he apparently suffered yesterday. Without him, the 49ers had zero starting-caliber guards.

3. Guard Carver Willis

Started at left guard and played so bad, he got replaced by Connor Colby midway through practice, even though Colby is awful. Willis just happens to be worse right now. He can't anchor whatsoever against a strong bullrush from a defensive tackle. Maybe that's because he played offensive tackle in college.

4. Defensive tackle CJ West

Left practice early with what appeared to be a head injury. The 49ers really should trade for Vita Vea, but they won't, even though they called the Buccaneers to check on his availability. I'm guessing the 49ers' offer is so low, it's laughable. They love lowballing teams.

5. Defensive tackle Gracen Halton

Missed practice with an ankle injury. Can't blame this one on the substation.

6. Cornerback Renardo Green

Flagged twice for holding Mike Evans -- once on a deep pass, once in the end zone. After the second penalty, Green walked over to the volunteer official who threw the flag and argued with him about the call. Instead of doing that, Green should stop holding receivers. He's playing his way out of the starting lineup.

7. Cornerback Jack Jones

He's worse than Green. Jones gambles and intercepts the occasional pass, but he also gets burned all the time. Today, he got beat deep by Deebo Samuel, which is hard to do in 2026. Green and Jones are competing for a starting spot, and both are losing. Prysock is better than both of them. Someone tell the coaching staff.