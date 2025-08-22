Mike Evans: An Undervalued Fantasy Football Wide Receiver In 2025 Drafts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Evans 350 targets over three seasons, with Tom Brady behind center. After setting a career-high in 2020 (13) and 2021 (14) in touchdowns, Evans scored only six times the following season. Despite his success, he averaged more targets (9.6) from 2015 to 2018 (62 games) than in his previous 47 starts (7.4 per week). He had two impact showings (8/103/2 and 10/207/3) in 2022, but he failed to score in between those games (11 weeks). His only other two outings of value came in Week 1 (5/71/1) and Week 8 (6/123).
The switch to Baker Mayfield ultimately helped Evans with his consistency factor. He had a floor of 10.00 fantasy points in 13 of his 17 games in the regular season while posting his best run from Week 10 to Week 13 (6/143/1, 5/43/1, 6/70/2, and 7/162/1). Evans finished with his second-best total in receiving yards (1,255) while regaining his scoring ability (13 touchdowns).
His targets (136) were his highest since 2018. Mayfield looked for him deep, and he responded by averaging 15.9 yards per catch. Evans also had three other impact showings (Week 2 – 6/171/1, Week 16 – 7/86/2, and Week 20 – 8/147/1). His success ranked him seventh in wide receiver scoring (282.50) in PPR formats.
Over the first seven games last year, Evans only caught 26 of his 45 targets for 335 yards and six touchdowns, with three productive showings (5/61/2, 8/94/1, and 5/62/2). He missed three games midseason with a hamstring injury.
Baker Mayfield willed Evans to the 1,000-yard finish line over his final seven matchups (48/669/5 on 65 targets). He had a floor of eight catches in four of those matchups (8/118/1, 9/159/2, 8/97/2, and 9/89) while also shining in the playoffs (7/92/1). Evans finished 14th in wide receiver scoring (240.40) in PPR formats.
Evans ranks 24th all-time in receiving yards (12,684) and 9th in receiving touchdowns (105). His streak of 1,000+ yards sits at 11 seasons.
Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
In many fantasy drafts, Evans gets overlooked as a top-tier wideout due to him lacking triple-digit catch season and elite targets. He makes up for this shortfall with edge scoring and big plays. Evans is the 20th wideout drafted this year, creating some priced-in value.
I view him as an 80/1,200/10 player who has a knack for getting open, even when a defense knows the ball is going to him. His one strike is that he’ll start this season at age 32.
Evans is currently the WR17 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR14 in Non-PPR formats.