Mock Trade: Commanders Deal Brian Robinson To Saints, Jacory Croskey-Merritt Emerges

Rumors suggest the Commanders are shopping Brian Robinson Jr., and a potential trade to the Saints could make him the perfect early-down complement to Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

Mark Morales-Smith

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With young running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr and late-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt impressing for the Washington Commanders in training camp and in the preseason, all of a sudden, Brian Robinson Jr has seemingly become expendable. Rumors have surfaced that the team is shopping him and is determined to move him. The team and Robinson Jr even agreed that he shouldn't play in the team's second preseason game for this reason. All signs point to the fact that he's played his last game for the Commanders. Reportedly, they would outright cut him if they can't find a trade partner. 

We do expect them to be able to find a trade partner, though. Robinson Jr is still just 26 years old, and a solid early-down thumper at 6'1, 228 pounds. He's topped 700 yards in all three seasons of his career and would fit a much-needed role on a handful of teams. However, there is one team where he would be a perfect fit. 

The New Orleans Saints have their pass-catching back in Alvin Kamara, but have been searching for that early-down guy to complement him for a few years now. They can't just keep running their 30-year-old back into the ground. Nevertheless, they don't have much of a choice when the running backs behind him on the depth chart are Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rookie Devin Neal, Cam Akers, and the oft-injured Kendre Miller. Robinson Jr would fill a void the Saints desperately need to fill. 

New Orleans Saints - Washington Commanders Mock Trade

Saints Receive

RB - Brian Robinson Jr

Sixth Round Pick

Commanders Receive

Fourth Round Pick

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints

The Saints get the early-down back they need to pair with Kamara. They could form a decent thunder and lightning combination. Nothing is going to save their offense this season; however, that duo can at least give them a respectable rushing attack. Robinson Jr also comes a cheap price because everyone knows that the Commanders pretty much have to move on from him at this point, so no one is going to overpay. 

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Commanders

Washington getting a fourth-round pick is about as much as they can hope for, even if they have to send a sixth back in the deal. One-dimensional running backs on an expiring contract don't exactly bring in huge hauls when traded. The Commanders put themselves in a position where they have to move on from Robinson Jr, and this allows them to do just that while adding some decent draft capital. 

Croskey-Merritt has looked like a gem this preseason and if he's the real deal, they don't really need the services of Robinson.

Fantasy Football Impact

We'd expect Robinson Jr to play the same role in New Orleans that we expected him to play in Washington just a few weeks ago before everything went bad for him. He'll see early-down and short-yardage work to take some of the workload off of Kamara's shoulders.

Croskey-Merritt would likely take B-Rob's place as the early-down running back in the nation's capital with Austin Ekeler continuing to serve as the third-down, receiving back.

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

