Mock Trade: Commanders Deal Brian Robinson To Saints, Jacory Croskey-Merritt Emerges
With young running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr and late-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt impressing for the Washington Commanders in training camp and in the preseason, all of a sudden, Brian Robinson Jr has seemingly become expendable. Rumors have surfaced that the team is shopping him and is determined to move him. The team and Robinson Jr even agreed that he shouldn't play in the team's second preseason game for this reason. All signs point to the fact that he's played his last game for the Commanders. Reportedly, they would outright cut him if they can't find a trade partner.
We do expect them to be able to find a trade partner, though. Robinson Jr is still just 26 years old, and a solid early-down thumper at 6'1, 228 pounds. He's topped 700 yards in all three seasons of his career and would fit a much-needed role on a handful of teams. However, there is one team where he would be a perfect fit.
The New Orleans Saints have their pass-catching back in Alvin Kamara, but have been searching for that early-down guy to complement him for a few years now. They can't just keep running their 30-year-old back into the ground. Nevertheless, they don't have much of a choice when the running backs behind him on the depth chart are Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rookie Devin Neal, Cam Akers, and the oft-injured Kendre Miller. Robinson Jr would fill a void the Saints desperately need to fill.
New Orleans Saints - Washington Commanders Mock Trade
Saints Receive
RB - Brian Robinson Jr
Sixth Round Pick
Commanders Receive
Fourth Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints
The Saints get the early-down back they need to pair with Kamara. They could form a decent thunder and lightning combination. Nothing is going to save their offense this season; however, that duo can at least give them a respectable rushing attack. Robinson Jr also comes a cheap price because everyone knows that the Commanders pretty much have to move on from him at this point, so no one is going to overpay.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Commanders
Washington getting a fourth-round pick is about as much as they can hope for, even if they have to send a sixth back in the deal. One-dimensional running backs on an expiring contract don't exactly bring in huge hauls when traded. The Commanders put themselves in a position where they have to move on from Robinson Jr, and this allows them to do just that while adding some decent draft capital.
Croskey-Merritt has looked like a gem this preseason and if he's the real deal, they don't really need the services of Robinson.
Fantasy Football Impact
We'd expect Robinson Jr to play the same role in New Orleans that we expected him to play in Washington just a few weeks ago before everything went bad for him. He'll see early-down and short-yardage work to take some of the workload off of Kamara's shoulders.
Croskey-Merritt would likely take B-Rob's place as the early-down running back in the nation's capital with Austin Ekeler continuing to serve as the third-down, receiving back.