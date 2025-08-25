Mock Trade: Dolphins Deal Tyreek Hill to Chargers
Many NFL teams are reportedly monitoring the status of Tyreek Hill despite Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier insisting the team isn't actively looking to move him.
Hill has been speculated as a possible trade candidate for several months now, although much of the trade talk is fueled by his past cryptic social media posts. Assuming he were to be dealt, the Los Angeles Chargers would be an ideal destination for the veteran and a suitable trade partner for the Dolphins.
The 31-year-old wide receiver recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. It was his first season under 1,000 yards since 2019, when he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also totaled the fewest total TDs of any year in his career.
Hill finished as WR18 in PPR last season, according to Fantasypros. He’s now going off the board in PPR redraft leagues at a consensus of WR13. However, a move to the Chargers would impact his fantasy football outlook.
In an offense with Justin Herbert, a quarterback known for his ability to threaten defenses vertically with his strong arm, and less pass-catching talent and reduced competition for targets, Hill’s fantasy stock should see a significant boost.
Read more for a breakdown of a potential trade involving Hill between the Dolphins and Chargers, including the fantasy football implications the deal would have and why it makes sense for both teams.
Miami Dolphins - Los Angeles Chargers Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Chargers Receive
WR - Tyreek Hill
2026 7th-round pick
Dolphins Receive
WR - Quentin Johnston
2026 2nd-round pick
Hill would automatically become a top 10 wide receiver in fantasy on the Chargers. He projects as a mid-tier WR1 with upside. His skill set is a perfect fit for the Chargers' offense, especially with Herbert under center. Expecting Hill to revert to his success during his first two seasons in Miami is a bit optimistic. However, I would expect him to have similar production to his 2017 season, which saw him haul in 75 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and seven scores.
Johnston becomes an intriguing fantasy asset in an offense engineered by Mike McDaniel. The former No. 21 overall pick quietly improved his numbers despite playing two fewer games in 2024. He totaled 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight TDs. Johnston could potentially thrive elsewhere in a “big slot” role, as he did during his college career at TCU. I already see him as a solid late-round flyer/free-agent add, as he has a consensus ADP of 224.8 in PPR redraft leagues. A fresh start in Miami for the receiver entering his third season would make him even more enticing to me.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Chargers
The Chargers have lacked a consistent, speedy deep threat for Justin Herbert’s entire five-year career. Ladd McConkey is the closest to that mold, and while a very productive receiver, the team lacks a strong No. 2 option to pair him with. Quentin Johnston’s struggles are well-documented, and 33-year-old Keenan Allen has clearly lost a step.
With over $27 million of cap space, according to Over The Cap, the Chargers have the room to take on a player like Hill. Adding a player of his caliber allows the potential for Los Angeles to make a run in the playoffs. The sunny West Coast and an AFC West reunion where Hill would face his former Chiefs team would also surely appeal to him after three years in Miami.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dolphins
The Dolphins have already traded a few of their veterans this summer, as they dealt Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in a package to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trading Hill would be a similar move, helping the Dolphins save money. Hill is due a nearly $16 million bonus on Aug. 31 that Miami can avoid paying by sending him to another team before it’s due.
Hill regressed mightily in 2024, and the Dolphins may deem him not worth his three-year, $90 million contract that runs through the 2026 season. His playstyle, which relies heavily on his game-breaking speed, likely won’t be sustainable for many more years. Hill is also someone with off-the-field concerns, which have been well documented. These are all reasons why trading Hill away made sense.