Jerry Jeudy to the Raiders: Fantasy WR2 Upside with Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza

Hypothetically, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to add wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to their roster as they prepare for the 2026 season.

With the team poised to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the 1st overall pick, Jeudy’s proven route running, ability to create separation, and deep-field explosiveness could give the franchise quarterback a reliable weapon right away.

His presence would help stretch defenses, open opportunities for other receivers, and immediately elevate the Raiders’ passing attack, making him an intriguing addition for a team looking to balance a young quarterback with experienced playmakers.

Here’s what it could take for the Raiders to acquire him.

Cleveland Browns - Las Vegas Raiders NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Browns Acquire:

2026 3rd Round Pick

Raiders Acquire:

WR Jerry Jeudy

Fantasy Impact

Adding Jerry Jeudy to the Raiders could significantly boost both real‑life and fantasy value. In 2025 with the Browns, he recorded 50 catches for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns, showing talent but limited by inconsistent quarterback play.

In a Raiders offense under Klint Kubiak, who emphasizes timing routes, play-action, and balanced distribution, Jeudy could see a bigger target share and more efficient production.

Paired with a high-end quarterback like Fernando Mendoza, this could elevate Jeudy’s fantasy outlook to true WR2 upside, making him a reliable weapon on the field and a valuable asset in season-long leagues.

Why The Browns Make The Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) takes a break from pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns would make this trade to turn a talented but expensive receiver into valuable draft capital that can help address multiple roster needs.

With Jeudy potentially commanding a significant contract and the Browns looking to balance the roster, a 2026 third-round pick gives them flexibility to invest in areas such as the offensive line, secondary, or defensive front.

Moving Jeudy also allows them to manage salary cap concerns while still maintaining a solid receiving corps through depth players or draft additions.

Essentially, the Browns are converting a single asset into the opportunity to strengthen several positions, giving them more long-term roster flexibility without relying solely on Jeudy’s production.

Why The Raiders Make The Trade

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders would make this trade to acquire Jerry Jeudy because he provides an immediate upgrade at wide receiver while requiring only a modest draft cost.

Even with the 1st overall pick in 2026 likely used to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders will need proven weapons to help their young signal-caller succeed.

Jeudy is a polished route runner who can stretch the field, create separation, and give Mendoza a reliable WR1 to build chemistry with from day one. His presence would improve passing efficiency, especially on play-action and deep routes, while also opening opportunities for other receivers by forcing defenses to respect his skill set.

For just a third-round pick, the Raiders would secure a dynamic, experienced playmaker capable of immediately boosting their offense as they prepare to develop their franchise quarterback.

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