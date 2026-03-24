De’Von Achane Fantasy Stock Set to Soar as Jaguars’ New Starting RB in Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in need of a game-changing weapon in the backfield after losing Travis Etienne Jr. to the New Orleans Saints this offseason, and De’Von Achane could be the perfect solution.

Achane brings elite speed, versatility, and playmaking ability, giving quarterback Trevor Lawrence a dynamic option both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. His 2025 season showcased his explosive talent, and in Jacksonville, he would have the opportunity to be the clear lead back in a high-powered offense under coach Liam Coen.

Achane’s addition would not only fill the hole left by Etienne but also elevate the Jaguars’ offense, creating mismatches across the field and adding serious fantasy and real-game value.

Here’s what it would take for the Jaguars to acquire him:

Jacksonville Jaguars - Miami Dolphins NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Jaguars Acquire:

RB De’von Achane

Dolphins Acquire:

2nd round pick (56 overall)

2026 4th round pick (124 overall)

Fantasy Impact

De’Von Achane: In 2025, Achane rushed for 1,350 yards on 215 carries (6.3 YPC) with 8 rushing touchdowns, and added 67 receptions for 488 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns over 17 games.

Moving to Jacksonville in 2026, his stock rises significantly, as he becomes the clear lead back after Travis Etienne’s departure. With a bigger role in a high-powered offense under Liam Coen, Achane is projected to see more touches, goal-line opportunities, and overall fantasy upside, making him a potential top-three RB1 pick in drafts.

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) is pushed out of bounds by New York Jets cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (37) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Wright: In 2025, Wright totaled 288 rushing yards on 70 carries (4.1 YPC) with 2 rushing touchdowns, plus 5 receptions for 44 yards, appearing in 10 games.

With the Dolphins trading Achane and not having Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, Wright’s stock rises as he becomes the de facto starting running back—assuming Miami doesn’t draft a high-profile rookie to replace him. His workload and fantasy relevance increase, but efficiency and scoring may limit his ceiling compared to top-tier RBs.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten: Tuten finished 2025 with 307 rushing yards on 83 carries (3.7 YPC) and 5 rushing touchdowns, along with 10 receptions for 79 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns across 15 games.

In Jacksonville, his stock drops considerably as Achane takes over the lead-back role. Tuten is likely relegated to a secondary or goal-line role, limiting both touches and fantasy value, and he becomes a lower-end flex or backup option in most leagues.

Why The Dolphins Make The Trade

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) breaks away from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the Miami Dolphins' perspective in 2026, trading De’Von Achane makes practical sense given the team’s full reset under new head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Malik Willis.

With both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle no longer on the roster, Miami’s offense has lost its explosive core and is clearly no longer in a position to contend in 2026.

In that context, keeping a high-impact but non-essential running back doesn’t align with the team’s timeline, especially at a position that can be replaced more easily through the draft or committee approaches.

Achane’s value is highest now as a proven playmaker, and moving him for a 2nd- and 4th-round pick allows the Dolphins to accelerate their rebuild by adding multiple young contributors at more premium positions.

Rather than building around a single offensive weapon in a non-competitive year, this trade reflects a shift toward long-term roster construction, giving Miami flexibility and depth as they reshape the team around a new coaching staff and quarterback.

Why The Jaguars Make The Trade

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

From the Jacksonville Jaguars' perspective, trading for De’Von Achane is a direct response to a major roster gap after Travis Etienne Jr. left for the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 offseason.

With their top running back gone, quarterback Trevor Lawrence loses a key weapon in the ground game, and the Jaguars risk becoming one-dimensional offensively.

Achane offers an immediate solution: a versatile, explosive back who can make big plays as both a runner and receiver, perfectly complementing head coach Liam Coen’s system, which emphasizes speed and spread concepts.

By acquiring Achane, Jacksonville not only fills the hole left by Etienne but also adds a dynamic weapon that can stretch defenses horizontally and vertically, giving the offense a critical boost in 2026 and positioning the team to compete at a higher level.

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