New England Patriots Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Mike Vrabel returns to New England, where he had great memories as a player (three Super Bowl titles). After working the Texans’ coaching system for four seasons (linebackers and defensive coordinator), he had a winning six-year run (54-45) at head coach for the Tennessee Titans. His highlight three seasons came in 2019 (9-7), 2020 (11-5), and 2021 (12-5), leading to three trips to the postseason (2-5 record).
The Patriots went to “Championships’ pasts” by bringing back Josh McDaniels. The NFL head coaching ranks haven’t treated him well based on his record (20-33). He was fired in his second year of both opportunities (Denver and Las Vegas). His resume includes six Super Bowl championships, and McDaniels has worked in New England’s coaching system for most of his NFL career. New England ranked 30th in points scored (289) and 31st in offensive yards last season.
After working in the NFL for most of his 14 years as a defensive line coach, Terrell Williams gets a promotion to defensive coordinator for the Patriots. He has six seasons of experience working under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, while coming off a winning year with the Lions. Williams takes over a defense that finished 28th in points (417) and yards allowed.
New England Patriots Offense
New England has the 13th-best rushing offense (466/1,969/11), averaging 4.4 yards per carry. They led the NFL in rushing fumbles (14). Their passing attack had a league-low in yards (3,343) and completions of 20 yards or more (34). The Patriots average 6.3 yards per pass attempt with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This offensive line allowed 52 sacks.
New England Patriots Quarterbacks
Drake Maye, NE
In his second season at North Carolina, Maye passed for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding success on the ground (184/698/7). His stats and play declined in 2023 (3,603/24 with nine interceptions and 63.3% completion rate) while attempting 92 fewer passes. In addition, Maye was less active as a runner (112/449/9).
Maye didn’t come to the NFL with the flash of Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, but he does offer a high floor in passing with help in the run game. He handles himself well when throwing the ball when on the move, going left. Maye will look off defenders as he waits for a secondary receiving option to clear a zone, creating a winnable opportunity to complete a pass. His running ability helps an offense move the chains, but Maye must clean up his decision-making at the end of runs to avoid taking a season-ending hit.
Over the past two seasons, the Tar Heel quarterbacks were sacked 77 times (40 and 37), showing their struggles in pass blocking. Maye brings size (6’4” and 220 lbs.) and arm strength to the table, with some similarities to his game as Justin Herbert. He must locate the ball better on pass plays to allow his receiver to gain more yards after the catch and improve his completion rate.
In his first season with New England, Maye went 3-9 over 13 games with a rebound in success with his completion rate (66.6). He posted a season-high three touchdowns in his first NFL start, followed by 11 games with two scores or fewer. His peak outcomes in passing yards came in Week 7 (276/2) and Week 11 (282/2). Maye ran the ball well (54/421/2 – 7.8 yards per carry). The Patriots had the second-worst wide receivers in the league by fantasy points (393.80 – PPR scoring).
Fantasy Outlook: In this year’s draft, New England upgraded their offensive line in a big way by drafting Will Campbell and Jared Wilson while signing Garrett Bradberry. In addition, they gave Maye a playmaker at wide receiver (Kyle Williams) while bringing in a recovering Stefon Diggs (torn ACL). In coming rookie Treveyon Henderson upgrades their speed and pass-catching at running back.
Maye helps his floor with his legs, and his natural progression should be a league-average quarterback in passing stats. He ranks 15th at quarterback in the back of May in the high-stakes market. His next step should be 4,000 combined yards with about 23 touchdowns.
Other Options: Joshua Dobbs, Ben Wooldridge
New England Patriots Running Backs
The Patriots’ running backs ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing attempts (334), leading to 1,507 yards and 11 touchdowns (4.5 yards per carry). They caught 66 of their 83 targets for 433 yards and two touchdowns. Compared to 2023, New England’s backs had 87 fewer touches while setting a three-year low combined yards (1,940).
TreVeyon Henderson, NE
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (rib issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Fantasy Outlook: The Patriots caught a break when Henderson slid to the second round, giving them an intriguing growth piece to their offense. New England should use him in a rotational role out of the gate, with his best value coming on passing downs. Rhamondre Stevenson will get in the way at the goal line, but he did have seven fumbles (three lost) last season.
Henderson projects as an upside RB2 who needs the Patriots to be much better offensively. His best fantasy value should come over the second half of the season. Let’s go 200 touches for 1,000 combined yards, 40+ catches, and five to seven scores.
Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
New England lost Stevenson for five games in 2023 with an ankle injury following a disappointing start to the season (857 combined yards with four touchdowns and 38 catches—12.31 FPPG in PPR formats). He gained a career-low (4.0 yards per rush) while showing repeated weakness in yards per catch (6.3). Stevenson averaged 16.2 touches, almost matching 2022 (16.4). His best fantasy-point output came in Week 9 (22.90) and Week 12 (21.70).
Last season, Stevenson set career-lows in yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (5.1) while gaining 20 yards or more on two of his 240 touches. New England had him on the field for 54.8% of their plays. After setting a career-high in catches in 2022 (69), his role in the passing game declined in back-to-back years (38/238 and 33/168).
He finished last season ranked 28th in fantasy points (178.90 – PPR) while missing two games. Stevenson offered playable value in Week 1 (21.60), Week 8 (23.50), and Week 9 (22.40) but losing value in four matchups (1.30, 4.50, 3.30, and 0.10). The Patriots gave him at least 20 touches in six matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The direction of Stevenson’s game appears to be down, but a better offensive line invites bigger holes and more offensive plays. On the downside, TreVeyon Henderson brings juice to the Patriots’ backfield, suffering fewer touches for Stevenson in 2025.
In the early draft season, he comes off the board as the 36th running back, 14 slots lower than New England’s rookie back. With his pass-catching role sliding and a plodding profile, Stevenson is better served as a veteran back who may be challenging to time this year.
Antonio Gibson, NE
The Commanders phased out Gibson in the run game in 2023, leading to only 65 carries for 265 yards and one score over 16 games. He failed to rush for more than 35 yards in any matchup. On the positive side, Gibson set career highs in catches (48), receiving yards (389), and yards per catch (8.1). Over the past two seasons, only one of his 214 carries gained more than 20 yards.
The move to New England was expected to give Gibson a more prominent role in their offense. He gained 744 combined yards with one touchdown and 23 catches on 143 touches. Unfortunately, Gibson never scored more than 12.20 fantasy points in PPR formats while being a weak link in 13 games (10.00 fantasy points or fewer). He did show strength in his yards per rush (4.5) and yards per catch (9.0).
Fantasy Outlook: Gibson will be an easy player to write off this year based on his usage in 2024 and the addition of TreVeyon Henderson, but he has the talent to jump Stevenson on the Patriots’ running back depth chart. I expect him to go undrafted in almost all 12-team redrafts.
Other Options: Trayveon Williams, Lan Larison, Terrell Jennings
New England Wide Receivers
The wide receiver position has ranked well below the best teams in the NFL over the past three seasons. Last year, they caught 47.2% of the Patriots’ completions, accounting for 51.0% of their receiving yards. New England looked to them 30 times fewer than in 2023 (287) while setting a three-year low in yards per catch (10.60).
Stefon Diggs, NE
Diggs was an absolute stud in his four seasons with the Bills. Over 66 games, he’s caught 445 passes for 5,375 yards and 37 touchdowns on 644 targets while averaging 18.25 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Davante Adams (359.40, 344.30, 336.00, and 265.40 fantasy points) was the only wideout to outscore over this span.
In 2023, Diggs caught more than 100 passes for the fourth consecutive season, extending his streak with over 1,000 yards receiving to six years. His best play came over the first six weeks (49/620/5) thanks to gaining more than 100 yards in five matchups (10/102/1, 8/111, 6/120/3, 8/121/1, and 10/100).
Over his final 13 starts, including the postseason, he failed to reach 90 receiving yards in any contest. Diggs averaged only 11.60 FPPG over this span, with no touchdowns over his final seven games. He gained 20 yards or more only 10 times (71 over his previous 64 starts).
The change to the Texans’ offense (47/496/3) put him on pace (100/1,054/6) to gain over 1,000 yards if he played 17 games. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in his right knee led to nine missed weeks. His best value came in three matchups (6/33/2, 10/94, and 6/77/1).
Fantasy Outlook: The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal for $69 million ($26 million guaranteed) at age 31. They hope to have him ready for the first week. His resume is long and successful, but players coming off significant injuries tend to underperform expectations.
He projects to be a WR4 until there are better reports on his health and progress. To beat this ADP, Diggs must score more than 170.00 fantasy points (70/700/5) in PPR formats. His career path says yes, making him an upside gamble in the early draft season.
Kyle Williams, NE
Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last year, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games.
At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue.
Unfortunately, to have success in the heat of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.
When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field were excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside.
Fantasy Outlook: Williams brings what the Patriots lack in the passing game, but he must prove his worth against better cornerbacks. I expect him to be a flash player in his rookie campaign, resulting in many down days and some explosive showings when he hits on a long scoring play.
His price point over the back third of May in the high-stakes market makes Williams a backend WR6. His range for me is between 40 and 50 catches with 600 and 750 yards with a possible handful of scores.
Demario Douglas, NE
Douglas is an undersized wideout (5’8” and 180 lbs.) with speed and quickness. His release creates an edge, but his route running isn’t NFL-ready. He improved his production each season at Liberty, showcased by his final year (79/1,098/7 on 121 targets). He finished college with 172 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In his first year with the Patriots, Douglas led their wide receivers in catches (49) and receiving yards (561), but he failed to score. His best fantasy value came over a five-game stretch midseason (4/74, 5/29, 5/55, 6/84, and 6/49).
Douglas set new tops in catches (66), receiving yards (621), targets (87), and touchdowns (3) in 2024. On the downside, he gained 9.4 yards per catch with only three decent days (7/69, 6/92/1, and 4/46/1).
Fantasy Outlook: His possession profile will take a hit with Stefon Diggs added to the Patriots’ wide receiving corps. Even with a WR4 rating in 2024, Douglas brings a boring skill set to the fantasy market. At best, a bye week or injury cover if New England gives him six targets a game.
Kayshon Boutte, NE
Boutte has the talent to be the star wideout that the Patriots continue to miss on in most NFL drafts. He is a playmaker with deep play and scoring ability. New England could use him out of the slot, where his shiftiness can lead to impact plays on short catches. Boutte isn’t quite there in his route running.
Over 27 games at LSU, Boutte caught 131 of his 205 targets for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. His game was on the fast track to the NFL over his first six games in 2021 (38/509/9 on 53 targets), highlighted by three games (9/148/3, 4/85/2, and 6/127/1), but a right ankle injury that required surgery ended his season. Boutte showed his potential over his final three games (8/111, 5/108/1, and 14/308/3) in 2020.
In his rookie season, he only had two catches for 19 yards on seven targets while missing multiple games with hamstring and shoulder injuries.
Boutte was a trending wide receiver for New England last season over his final three matchups (5/95/1, 4/28, and 7/117/1). His season started with two missed games, followed by dull stats over his next 12 contests (27/349/1 on 49 targets). He gained 20 yards or more on 25.6% of his 43 catches with a reasonable catch rate (63.2).
Fantasy Outlook: The progress of Boutte invites a starting job for the Patriots early in the season. His experience with Drake Maye will affect Kyle Williams’s chances early in the year. At the very least, he is a player to follow this summer as Boutte should help fantasy teams in some weeks in 2025.
Ja’Lynn Polk, NE
Polk brought a steady flow to his route running to the NFL with the hands to win many balls in tight quarters. His release needed work while developing more fire and fight when facing press coverage at the line of scrimmage. His speed (4.5 40-yard dash) was below that of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Over four seasons in college, Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns while chipping in with 47 rushing yards and a score. His best output came in 2023 (69/1,192/10). He gained more than 100 yards in seven matchups (3/101/1, 5/118/1, 8/127/2, 6/118/1, 9/102, 5/148/2, and 5/122/1), but Polk didn’t have a catch in two late-season contests.
Fantasy Outlook: Polk was expected to give the Patriots upside in two areas (scoring and big plays) last season. Unfortunately, he went down a bust in 2024 (12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets – he missed five games), forcing him to earn his way on fantasy rosters this season. Polk had shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Javon Baker, NE
Baker looks the part of a developing NFL wide receiver with physical traits. His route running is progressing, but he must drive to open space and stay within himself to create more catch opportunities. His hands leave him at times due to focus issues.
Alabama gave Baker a minimal opportunity over his first two seasons, leading to nine catches for 116 yards and one score. After transferring to the University of Central Florida, his game reached a higher ceiling (56/796/2 and 52/1,139/7). He gained over 100 yards in five matchups (3/113/1, 5/134/2, 4/112, 4/117/1, and 9/173/1).
Over 11 games in his rookie season, Baker caught one of his four targets for 12 yards.
Fantasy Outlook: Baker gives New England another wideout to stretch the field and the ability to win tight quarters. The change in the Patriots’ wide receiving corps over the winter pushes him further down their depth chart this year.
Other Options: Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, John Jiles, Efton Chism
New England Patriots Tight Ends
The tight end opportunity in New England has risen in back-to-back seasons due to weak wide receiving options. They set three-year highs in catches (113), receiving yards (1,170), and targets (160) in 2024.
Hunter Henry, NE
In 2023, Henry helped fantasy teams in four matchups (5/56/1, 6/52/1, 3/40/2, and 7/66/1). Unfortunately, the 10 games in between led to only 47.5 fantasy points in PPR formats, and his season ended after Week 15 due to a left knee injury that didn’t require surgery.
Henry led the Patriots in receiving yards (674) and targets (97) in 2025 while matching a team high in catches (66). His success led to him ranking 12th in fantasy points (145.40 – PPR formats). He scored double-digit fantasy points in seven matchups (8/109, 3/41/1, 8/92, 7/56, 6/63, 7/75, and 4/39/1). New England gave Henry over seven targets in seven contests.
Fantasy Outlook: The changes in the Patriots’ coaching staff and wide receiver options suggest a decline of at least 20% for their tight ends. Henry will be a backend TE2 this draft season. Over his 119 games, he’s scored 40 touchdowns, helping his fantasy value. Possible 55 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns.
Austin Hooper, NE
In his first year with New England, Hooper set three-year highs in catches (45), receiving yards (476), and three touchdowns (3) with 59 targets. The Patriots had him on the field for 52.6% of their plays. His last fantasy-relevant season came in 2019 (75/787/6). He’ll be found in the free agent pool in 12-team redraft leagues.
Other Options: Jaheim Bell, Jack Westover, C.J. Dippre, Gee Scott
New England Patriots Kicker
Last year, the Patriots scored 30 touchdowns while creating 33 field goals (26 successful).
Andres Borregales, NE
New England drafted Borregales in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He made 74 of his 86 field goals (86.0%) in college, highlighted by his success last year (18-for-19) while making all 62 of his extra points. Borregales made three of his six kicks from 50 yards or more in his career.
He’ll compete with John Parker Romo for New England’s kicking job. The Vikings gave him four games of experience last year (11-for-12 in fields and 7-for-8 in extra points). He made his only chance from over 50 yards. Romo’s season in college was 2021, where he made 18 of his 21 field goals, with all 34 extra point tries going through the uprights. In 2023, he kicked for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL.
Fantasy Outlook: New England’s kicker will be found in the free agent pool in all redraft leagues until one leg shows success in regular-season game action.
New England Patriots Defense
The Patriots’ defense ranked 23rd in rushing yards (2,233) while allowing the fourth-most rushing attempts (507) due to game score. They allowed 4.4 per carry and 16 touchdowns. Ball carriers beat them for four runs of 40 yards or more. On the positive side, their defense forced 11 fumbles.
New England had a league-low 28 sacks, with quarterbacks tossing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. They ranked sixth in passing yards allowed (3,749) while allowing 7.0 yards per attempt.