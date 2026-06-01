Braxton Berrios Signs with the Giants: Fantasy Football Impact, Depth Chart Update

The New York Giants made a much-needed move on Monday, June 1. The team lost kick returner Gunner Olszewski for the 2026 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The John Harbaugh-led team, which had an emphasis on special teams, had to sign a replacement, and they have done so with Braxton Berrios.

Harbaugh's roots are deeply embedded in the special teams aspect of football. He was the Eagles Special Teams Coordinator from 1998-2006, and with Indiana and Cincinnati's College Football teams for nearly a decade prior. He had delivered the Ravens' Justin Tucker and the new Tyler Loop, while also seeing whimsical kick returns from Jacoby Jones and Devin Duvernay over the years.

Berrios now comes to the Giants to contest and likely become the team's kick and punt returner. The question to be asked now is: Does Berrios have any wide-receiver viability?

Fantasy Football Impact

The Giants' depth chart expects to have Malik Nabers back as their WR1. Recent reports suggest that Nabers has experienced setbacks in his torn ACL recovery for a year. Nabers has dealt with additional issues in his knee, including a meniscus repair. He had needed a second surgery to clean up scar tissue. As of now, the Giants still expect Nabers for Week 1.

The remainder of the Giants' starting brass at wide receiver includes Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin III. Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields creep up from behind as the next two bench options. Berrios will be the WR6, most likely.

The odds of Berrios gaining much playing time are unlikely. Over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Berrios had a total of 6 receptions for 37 yards. Even in his best season, which was in 2021 with the New York Jets, Berrios only had 46 receptions.

At 30 years of age, Berrios is well into the second half of his NFL career. He has 1 career kick return touchdown. Berrios has averaged no worse than 23 yards per kick return since 2020. That will be his job, and his only job. If anyone did contest him for the job, it might be Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Jalin Hyatt. With a lack of success on either's resume, that will be minimal.

Berrios has little to no fantasy football viability, unless your league plays a niche format that values kick returners. Even then, Berrios ranks around the middle of the pack among NFL kick returners at his age at a volatile position.

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