NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Commanders Land Jeremiyah Love, Chiefs Snag Kenyon Sadiq

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This will be my fifth full first-round mock draft for next month's draft. We will not be projecting any trades that have not been made already here. We will begin to project trades later in the offseason.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

We all know who the top pick in this year's draft is going to be. Mendoza will be a Raider.

2. New York Jets

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Jets have plenty of holes to fill on their defense, and Reese is a high-upside option.

3. Arizona Cardinals

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa might be the best player in this draft. He is a great piece to build their offensive line around.

4. Tennessee Titans

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Tennessee needs to get their first-overall quarterback some help. That starts with protecting him.

5. New York Giants

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Giants have a lot of talent in their front seven, but their secondary is terrible. Delane could have a massive impact on this team.

6. Cleveland Browns

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland needs help at wide receiver, and Tate is the best in the draft.

7. Washington Commanders

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Washington has struggled to find a running back, and it has limited their offense. Love will be a game-changer.

8. New Orleans Saints

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

There are some concerns with Downs medicals, but the Saints go with the best player available here.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Travis Kelce will be returning for one more season, but Sadiq is a special player and could be the long-term answer in Kansas City.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech

Cincinnati has made moves to shore up their defensive line in free agency, but it's still not enough. They need to address the line through the draft as well.

11. Miami Dolphins

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL, but we still have him ranked as the best corner in this draft, assuming he's fully recovered.

12. Dallas Cowboys

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Cowboys continue to build their defense here with a star linebacker.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Pairing Lemon with Puka Nacua will give the Rams a dangerous duo at wide receiver for a long time.

14. Baltimore Ravens

OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Baltimore desperately needs to address the interior of their offensive line, and they do so with the top guard in the draft.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Rueben Bain, Miami

Bain is the best player available and will be a key addition to the Buccaneers' defense.

16. New York Jets

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Jets have to rebuild their defensive line, and Howell is a high-end pass rusher.

17. Detroit Lions

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

After playing opposite of Bain at Miami, Mesidor will now be paired with Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit.

18. Minnesota Vikings

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is the perfect option to replace Harrison Smith in Minnesota.

19. Carolina Panthers

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is a versatile lineman whom the Panthers can plug in where they need him.

20. Dallas Cowboys

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

The Cowboys continue to hammer defense with their second pick in the first round.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

As of now, the Steelers are still without a quarterback, and it's likely Aaron Rodgers or bust for them heading towards the draft. There aren't many better options left on the market.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks is an impressive presence in the middle of the defensive line and exactly the kind of player Jim Harbaugh looks for.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

We expect AJ Brown to be traded at some point before or even during the draft, and Tyson will be the man they try to replace him with.

24. Cleveland Browns

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

The Browns' offensive line is not what it used to be, and they will need to strengthen it in a division with Maxx Crosby and TJ Watt.

25. Chicago Bears

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Chicago's biggest area of need is the interior of their defense, and they address it here.

26. Buffalo Bills

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Buffalo made a big move trading for DJ Moore. Here, they add the big-bodied Boston to complement Moore on the outside.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The 49ers also made a big splash by adding Mike Evans in free agency. Concepcion's skill set complements their offense very well, with Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne likely gone.

28. Houston Texans

OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Houston is looking to build up their rushing attack. After trading for David Montgomery, they need to build their interior offensive line.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Kansas City acquired this pick from the Rams for star cornerback Trent McDuffie. This is how they try to replace him.

30. Denver Broncos

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Denver looks to strengthen their offensive line with pick No. 30.

31. New England Patriots

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

We are sticking with the Patriots, going with defense here, but depending on what they do in free agency, offensive line and wide receiver could both be options as well.

32. Seattle Seahawks

EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn

Seattle adds a stud defensive lineman to rotate and keep pressure on opposing offenses. This is how they like to build their defense, and they've proven it works.

