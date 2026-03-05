NFL Mock Trade: Bills Deal Wide Receiver Keon Coleman to Patriots

In a league where impact playmakers are currency, Keon Coleman still holds undeniable value even as a former first-round pick who hasn’t fully hit his breakout stride yet.

After the Buffalo Bills’ blockbuster acquisition of D.J. Moore, the depth chart at wide receiver suddenly looks a lot different, and that could make Coleman one of the most intriguing trade chips on the market.

Buffalo has long envisioned Coleman as a vertical threat with rare size and contested-catch ability, but with Moore now in town alongside existing stars, the Bills could decide that moving Coleman makes both roster and roster-building sense.



In this mock trade scenario, a receiver–hungry contender is willing to part with premium draft capital to bring in the big-bodied playmaker, betting that his blend of physical traits and untapped potential could unlock a new dimension in their passing game.

Buffalo Bills - New England Patriots NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Bills Acquire:

2026 4th Round Pick

Patriots Acquire

WR Keon Coleman

If Keon Coleman were traded to the New England Patriots, his fantasy value would likely rise significantly compared to his 2025 season in Buffalo.

In 2025, he recorded 38 receptions on 59 targets for 404 yards and four touchdowns, numbers that reflected a limited role in a crowded receiving corps. While he showed flashes of his size and contested-catch ability, inconsistent volume kept him from being a reliable fantasy option.

With the Patriots recently releasing Stefon Diggs, there is now a clear void at the outside receiver position, creating a prime opportunity for Coleman to step in as a focal point of the passing game. His 6-foot-4 frame would make him an immediate red-zone threat and a strong WR2 option.

Patriots set to release WR Stefon Diggs after the start of the league year. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/63srpnVwT1 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2026

With increased snap share, route participation, and target volume, Coleman could realistically double his production and push into the 7–10 touchdown range. That kind of usage would elevate him from a depth piece to a dependable weekly WR2 or flex play in fantasy formats, especially in PPR leagues.

Why The Bills Make The Trade

The Buffalo Bills would have several reasons to trade Keon Coleman. They recently acquired DJ Moore, further crowding an already loaded wide receiver room, which limits Coleman’s opportunities to see meaningful targets.

By moving him, the Bills could recoup a mid-round draft pick, turning an underutilized asset into future value. At the same time, the trade gives Coleman a fresh start in a situation where he could have a larger role and more consistent opportunities to showcase his skills.

This makes the move mutually beneficial: Buffalo strengthens its roster flexibility while Coleman gains a chance to maximize his potential elsewhere.

Why The Patriots Make The Trade

The Patriots would likely consider a trade for Keon Coleman because it addresses multiple needs while minimizing risk.

With Stefon Diggs released, New England suddenly lacks a proven outside playmaker, and Coleman’s size, contested-catch ability, and upside make him an ideal candidate to step into that role.

He would also be a cost-effective addition compared with signing a top-tier free agent or trading for an established WR1, fitting the Patriots’ historically budget-conscious approach. Additionally, Coleman’s skill set aligns well with New England’s offensive scheme, where size, versatility, and red-zone threats are highly valued.

Even if he doesn’t immediately reach WR1-level production, the trade represents a low-risk, high-reward move that could provide a reliable target while giving the team flexibility to develop younger receivers.



