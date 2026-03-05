NFL Mock Trade: Jets Acquire Pro Bowl QB Geno Smith from Raiders

With rumors swirling about his future, Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith could be on the move.

In this NFL mock trade, Smith heads to the New York Jets to compete for the starting QB job, giving Gang Green a potential veteran presence under center as they look to solidify their offense for the upcoming season.

New York Jets - Las Vegas Raiders NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Jets Acquire:

QB Geno Smith

Raiders Acquire:

2026 7th Round Pick

With the Jets’ QB room unsettled, Geno Smith would likely step in as the starter or primary competitor for the job. Under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the Jets’ passing game could become more structured and QB-friendly, increasing Smith’s opportunities and overall passing volume.

Smith’s arrival could boost the fantasy outlook for key pass-catchers like Garrett Wilson, who benefits from Reich’s downfield concepts, and Adonai Mitchell, who could see more intermediate and deep targets. Reich’s offense also uses tight ends and pass-catching backs efficiently, improving PPR scoring across the board.

For Smith himself, his 2025 stats (3,025 yards, 19 TDs, 17 INTs) were middle-of-the-pack, but in New York under Reich, he could realistically post 2,500–3,500 yards with 20+ touchdowns, giving him low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 value. Overall, Smith stabilizes the Jets’ QB situation while elevating the fantasy value of Wilson, Mitchell, and other pass-catchers, though turnover risk or a QB rotation could cap upside.

Why The Jets Make The Trade

The Jets would pursue a trade for Geno Smith to address their unstable quarterback situation.

With Justin Fields likely to be released, the team needs a proven signal-caller who can immediately compete for the starting job.

Smith brings veteran experience to guide a young receiving corps, including Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, while fitting well into Frank Reich’s offensive system.

The Jets could also add another veteran or a rookie QB to compete with Smith in training camp, creating a low-risk, high-upside scenario where they stabilize the position without committing long-term until the best option emerges.

Why The Raiders Make The Trade

The Raiders would have several reasons to trade Geno Smith.

With new head coach Klint Kubiak taking over and the team projected to pair their QB room with the likely first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, Smith becomes expendable as they look to build around their rookie signal-caller.

Trading him allows the Raiders to recoup a draft pick, turning an experienced but replaceable asset into future value.

Additionally, moving Smith clears the way for Mendoza to develop as the starter while giving the team flexibility to shape their roster under Kubiak’s system.

