NFL Mock Trade: Broncos Trade For Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
The New Orleans Saints have been linked to a plethora of trade ideas leading up to the Nov. 4 trade deadline. New Orleans is expected to move several key contributors ahead of the deadline, including star receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Shaheed, now in his fourth NFL season, is set to sign a new deal following the season and is seen as a valuable trade asset to help the Saints build for the future. In the AFC, a potential suitor has emerged for Shaheed: the Denver Broncos.
Denver enters Week 9 of the NFL season boasting a 6-2 record, leading the AFC West at this point of the year. The Broncos have been linked to deals including receivers to bolster their offensive firepower for a deep playoff push this season. Here’s a deal to get the 27-year-old wideout to the Mile High City:
New Orleans Saints-Denver Broncos Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 fourth-round pick
Denver Broncos receive Rashid Shaheed
Shaheed enters Week 9 of the season second among the Saints in receiving yards, racking up 39 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. In fantasy football, he’s offered owners valuable production despite inconsistency within a lowly Saints offense, managing a WR29 ranking to this point of the season, ahead of notable wideouts such as A.J. Brown, Tee Higgins and Brian Thomas Jr.
With a move to Denver, Shaheed would likely see lesser volume with a superior pass-catching group around him featuring the likes of Courtland Sutton and the emerging Troy Franklin, but with consistent quarterback play and a WR2 role in the passing game, he could bolster his production with more efficient volume and greater looks down field.
Shaheed could build on a strong start to the season and potentially improve his fantasy ranking among PPR leagues with consistency from the quarterback, something the Saints’ offense hasn’t provided so far this season.
Why The Saints Make The Trade
Entering Week 9 with a lowly 1-7 record on the season, New Orleans is expected to add draft capital in exchange for movable assets to help the team into the next phase of its rebuild. Shaheed is set to command a notable return and could give the Saints a valuable pick in a loaded upcoming draft. It’s hard to make an argument to retain the team’s veteran contributors, with the results having reflected a harsh start to the season under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.
Why The Broncos Make The Trade
Denver is looking to add offensive firepower to help star quarterback Bo Nix maintain command of an explosive offense. Adding Shaheed gives the Broncos’ offense a proven deep-threat with potential to sign a lengthy deal to pair him with an encouraging core of talent on the offensive side of the ball. A trade for the Saints wideout could offer immediate impact, with upside over the course of the long-term.