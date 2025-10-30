Fantasy Sports

NFL Mock Trade: Broncos Trade For Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

In this NFL mock trade, the Denver Broncos make a trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Ethen Hutton

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome.
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been linked to a plethora of trade ideas leading up to the Nov. 4 trade deadline. New Orleans is expected to move several key contributors ahead of the deadline, including star receiver Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed, now in his fourth NFL season, is set to sign a new deal following the season and is seen as a valuable trade asset to help the Saints build for the future. In the AFC, a potential suitor has emerged for Shaheed: the Denver Broncos. 

Denver enters Week 9 of the NFL season boasting a 6-2 record, leading the AFC West at this point of the year. The Broncos have been linked to deals including receivers to bolster their offensive firepower for a deep playoff push this season. Here’s a deal to get the 27-year-old wideout to the Mile High City:

New Orleans Saints-Denver Broncos Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) reacts after a gain during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints receive 2026 fourth-round pick

Denver Broncos receive Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed enters Week 9 of the season second among the Saints in receiving yards, racking up 39 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. In fantasy football, he’s offered owners valuable production despite inconsistency within a lowly Saints offense, managing a WR29 ranking to this point of the season, ahead of notable wideouts such as A.J. Brown, Tee Higgins and Brian Thomas Jr. 

With a move to Denver, Shaheed would likely see lesser volume with a superior pass-catching group around him featuring the likes of Courtland Sutton and the emerging Troy Franklin, but with consistent quarterback play and a WR2 role in the passing game, he could bolster his production with more efficient volume and greater looks down field. 

Shaheed could build on a strong start to the season and potentially improve his fantasy ranking among PPR leagues with consistency from the quarterback, something the Saints’ offense hasn’t provided so far this season. 

Why The Saints Make The Trade

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Entering Week 9 with a lowly 1-7 record on the season, New Orleans is expected to add draft capital in exchange for movable assets to help the team into the next phase of its rebuild. Shaheed is set to command a notable return and could give the Saints a valuable pick in a loaded upcoming draft. It’s hard to make an argument to retain the team’s veteran contributors, with the results having reflected a harsh start to the season under first-year head coach Kellen Moore. 

Why The Broncos Make The Trade

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is interviewed after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver is looking to add offensive firepower to help star quarterback Bo Nix maintain command of an explosive offense. Adding Shaheed gives the Broncos’ offense a proven deep-threat with potential to sign a lengthy deal to pair him with an encouraging core of talent on the offensive side of the ball. A trade for the Saints wideout could offer immediate impact, with upside over the course of the long-term. 

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

