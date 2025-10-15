NFL Mock Trade: Aaron Rodgers and Steelers Land New Weapon in Rashid Shaheed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten out to a quick 4-1 start to the season, taking command over the AFC North standings early in the year. Despite some inconsistency earlier in the season, Pittsburgh’s defense has emerged while its offense begins to find its identity with a quick-strike passing game headlined by Aaron Rodgers, backed by a solid run game led by Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
In the receiving corps, Pittsburgh has worked to bolster the unit, hosting free agent visits and doing its homework on outside trade options. Entering the season, the Steelers were linked to New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave, but the front office’s unwillingness to trade the Ohio State product has helped Pittsburgh set its sights on a new potential trade target in the Saints' receiver room.
Rashid Shaheed is on pace for a career year in New Orleans, entering Week 7 averaging nearly 53 yards per game over an average of six targets. Shaheed has emerged as a popular trade target for teams around the NFL in need of receiver help, and Pittsburgh fits the bill. But should the Steelers pull the trigger on a deal?
Here’s what a potential move for Shaheed could cost, as well as its impact on fantasy football, along with both teams involved.
New Orleans Saints-Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick
Pittsburgh Steelers receive Rashid Shaheed
In the proposed trade, New Orleans sends Shaheed to Pittsburgh in exchange for two early Day 3 picks over the next two drafts, which could be among the more competitive packages the Saints receive as the trade deadline approaches. In Pittsburgh, Shaheed would join a receiving room headlined by star wideout D.K. Metcalf.
The Saints are losing a quality contributor on the offensive end, but appear to be taking calls regarding everyone on the roster as the front office works to stockpile draft capital for the future of the team. A lowly New Orleans squad enters Week 7 with just a 1-5 record, tying the second-worst mark in the league to start the season.
In Pittsburgh, Shaheed’s fantasy stock could take a minor leap as he joins an efficient offense with notable volume in the pass game at times to start the season. He’d step in as the offense’s WR2 alongside Metcalf right away and would be looked on to contribute immediately. His big-play ability and game-breaking speed add another intriguing dynamic to a budding Pittsburgh offense.
He’d likely see similar volume to his role in New Orleans, but would likely post far more efficient production as the Steelers offense hits its stride entering Week 7.
Why The Steelers Make The Trade
A lack of depth has had its effect on the Steelers’ offense, as offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has generated looks to a loaded tight end group and gotten creative with his scheme around Rodgers. The Steelers have operated with a quick-strike passing attack, getting the ball out of Rodgers’ hands quickly.
Adding Shaheed not only reinforces such a notion, given his speed, but adds a consistent deep-threat to help the offense stretch the field, something it's struggled to do in the play-action game over the past few games. A trade for Shaheed could help the Steelers offense unlock its fullest potential, with Smith coaching some of the most inspired football of his career.
For an all-in Pittsburgh squad, a move for one of the NFL’s most dynamic deep threats would be a welcome addition.
Why The Saints Make The Trade
New Orleans has struggled to muster any form of consistency through a 1-5 start to its season. In Kellen Moore’s first season at the helm, quarterback Spencer Rattler has emerged with efficient play, but the offense struggles to push the ball down the field on a weekly basis.
As things go from bad to worse in New Orleans, it would appear that no player is off limits as the NFL’s trade deadline approaches. The Saints should begin piling away draft picks over the next few years and building for the future, rather than holding onto highly sought after trade candidates throughout the roster. Trading Shaheed could wind up being just the tip of the iceberg for New Orleans’ front office.