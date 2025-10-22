Fantasy Sports

NFL Mock Trade: Buffalo Bills Bring In Jakobi Meyers With Las Vegas Raiders Trade

In this NFL mock trade, the Buffalo Bills bring in Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Ethen Hutton

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tough start to the season, managing just a 2-5 record through their first seven games. The team’s receiving corps took a blow earlier in the season when star wideout Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the team. 

Meyers, now in his third season in Las Vegas, enters Week 8 as the team’s second-leading receiver behind Tre Tucker, despite missing the team’s Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, Meyers rebuffed his trade request, telling reporters he “for sure” still wants to be traded. 

As the league’s Nov. 4 trade deadline approaches, one AFC squad sticks out as potential trade suitors for Meyers: the Buffalo Bills. Here’s a mock trade that sees Las Vegas’ star wideout sent to Buffalo: 

Las Vegas Raiders-Buffalo Bills Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Fantasy Footbal
Las Vegas Raiders receive 2026 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Buffalo Bills receive Jakobi Meyers

Entering Week 8, the Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back from two straight losses following the team’s 4-0 start to the season. In the passing game, reigning MVP Josh Allen hasn’t found consistent production from his receiving corps. The Bills’ leading receiver, tight end Dalton Kincaid, is on pace for just over 800 yards this season. 

Bringing in Meyers adds a proven WR1 to Buffalo’s group of wideouts, offering Allen consistent output from his top receiver. 

Through his first six games, Khalil Shakur has struggled to maintain last year’s level of production, while second-year wideout Keon Coleman remains an inconsistent contributor despite his ability to stretch the field. 

Meyers, who has suited up in one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses to start the season, could find himself in a vastly improved situation, with potential to build on a promising start to the 2025 season. In fantasy football, Meyers’ stock likely takes a notable jump moving from the likes of Las Vegas’ offense to Buffalo’s.

His volume and production would also likely take a significant leap with consistent quarterback play. He enters the new week ranked as WR41 among receivers in PPR leagues, underperforming his expected output in a lowly Raiders offense. 

Why The Raiders Make The Trade

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Fantasy Footbal
Meyers has remained adamant in his desire to be traded, and for good reason. Entering the season with elevated expectations, the Raiders check into Week 8 with the NFL’s 20th-ranked passing game. The team is coming off an embarrassing 31-0 loss versus Kansas City and could look ahead to the future. The move opens up opportunity for rookie wideout Jack Bech, who the team selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Why The Bills Make The Trade

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Fantasy Footbal
The Bills are at last feeling the lack of consistency offered by the current group of receivers. The offense has struggled during the team’s 0-2 run over the past two weeks, and the inconsistency in the passing game has played a role. The move for Meyers gives Allen a consistent target in the receiving corps to pair with a solid six-game effort from Kincaid. 

