Fantasy Football Week 7 WR/CB Matchups: Deebo Samuel Excels, Jakobi Meyers Fails
Football is a volatile sport. We deal with pure skill, schematics, weekly matchups, and so many more key factors. This can make one player thrive in one week and fail in the next. Coaching is perhaps this biggest key as we also see players drop off a cliff from one year to another. We have seen much of that this year between the Ravens, Eagles, and the Jaguars. Anyway, it is vital to analyze all of these factors on a weekly basis. It helps us find the best leveraged WR/CB matchups.
PROJECTED SHADOW COVERAGES
All shadow projections are not confirmed.
Tetairoa McMillan vs Sauce Gardner
Week 7 Ranking: WR19
This is our only shadow coverage of the week. As I see it, this can go either way. On one hand, Gardner has been an elite cornerback at times. We had thought that he might struggle in Week 6, but he did not. He was targeted five times in London and he allowed just one catch for 17 Yards.
On the other hand, McMillan is a great rookie with big play, 1v1 ability. McMillan has his first two touchdowns of his career in Week 6. If Young goes after Gardner, McMillan could "Moss" him. My consensus would be that this is a lower-leverage spot for McMillan.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Jaylen Waddle vs Browns Secondary
Week 7 Ranking: WR14
For all that the Browns thrive on in their front seven, they lack in their secondary. Every single Browns coverage defender allows 0.3, or worse Fantasy Points per Route Run. This is below the NFL average. As for their unit as a whole, they are not abysmal but they do consistently rank just below average in all coverage stats. In a scenario like this, an elite ball-player like Waddle should get his fair share of work in.
Justin Jefferson vs Eagles Secondary
Week 7 Ranking: WR4
I feel like Jefferson has been stuck in purgatory all year long. He has not busted but he has not either broken out. This may be imminent for Jefferson. The only defender that has been elite for Philadelphia has been Cooper DeJean. Well, he is a slot cornerback and that is not where Jefferson plays. Adoree Jackson is struggling and Kelee Ringo is a backup. Quinyon Mitchell may yet play this week, but even so he would be playing below 100%. Jefferson is too good to fail in this matchup at home.
Stefon Diggs vs Roger McCreary (TEN)
Week 7 Ranking: WR18
We have consistently found McCreary to be one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL. He is allowing 0.38 Fantasy Points per Route Run. He is also allowing an 83% completion percentage to his coverage in addition to his two touchdowns allowed. Meanwhile, Diggs lead the Patriots in targets as they are now in first place in the AFC East.
Deebo Samuel vs Cowboys Secondary
Week 7 Ranking: WR10
Rinse and repeat. Are you playing Dallas? Yes? Great. The Cowboys are very bad in coverage. They rank 32nd in this aspect and by a wide margin. We will not bother with the details. Any player facing Dallas is a must-start.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jacob Parrish
Week 7 Ranking: WR1
It is rare to ever see St. Brown on this list, but here he is. Parrish is allowing just 8 Yards per Catch in the slot this year with zero touchdowns. His coverage is allowing a 70% completion percentage, but very clearly in low-leverage. To dive deeper, Parrish is allowing 5.9 Yards per Target and just four Yards After Catch. All of these numbers are very good compared to average.
Nico Collins vs Seahawks Secondary
Week 7 Ranking: WR9
Mike Macdonald has this unit playing like the best in the NFL. All three starters are allowing 0.25 Fantasy Points per Reception, or less. The metrics of this defense might be average, but they are indeed 6th best in Points Allowed and 2nd in Rushing Yards Allowed. The Texans will be forced to pass the ball, giving a schematic edge to a Seattle team already playing in the tough 12th Man environment. It has been hard to trust Houston as it is.
Jakobi Meyers vs Trent McDuffie
Week 7 Ranking: WR32
McDuffie has been perhaps the best slot cornerback in the NFL for awhile now. He continues that trend this year. His coverage is allowing a 54% completion percentage and he rates as the 5th best slot corner this season, per PFF. For a Raiders offense that has spread the ball around, I would consider benching Meyers this week.