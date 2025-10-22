NFL Mock Trade: Chargers Bolster RB Room With Trade For Saints' Alvin Kamara
The Los Angeles Chargers faced their share of struggles during a Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Los Angeles’ offense was forced into a pass-heavy look, spending the majority of the game operating with a deficit.
The team’s lack of production in the run game has raised concerns, considering lengthy injuries to both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton in the backfield. Hampton was one of the league’s top rookie backs prior to an ankle injury, which has kept him sidelined in each of the past two weeks.
Given the team’s lack of depth behind Harris and Hampton, a potential veteran trade target has emerged: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Here’s a trade to send the five-time Pro Bowler to the AFC West leaders:
Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans Saints Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers receive Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 third-round pick
The New Orleans Saints are widely expected to be one of the NFL’s biggest sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Kamara, along with receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, have been three of the most prominent names in the trade rumor mill over the past several weeks.
Entering Week 8, New Orleans boasts just a 1-6 record through its first seven games, struggling to find consistency in any phase of its offense. Kamara, who is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, has seen inconsistent volume in one of the league’s worst offensive units.
With a trade to Los Angeles, Kamara could offer immediate support to a depleted backfield, while remaining a complementary back to Hampton pending his return to action. In fantasy, Kamara has struggled mightily, but would take a massive leap in both volume and production in Los Angeles behind a quality offensive line.
His versatility as a pass-catcher also cements him in a consistent role alongside Los Angeles’ star rookie running back following his return sometime in the next several weeks.
Why The Chargers Make The Trade
After a promising debut in his first start, backup running back Kimani Vidal struggled to maintain his production versus the Colts in Week 7. As the Chargers enter a crucial stretch of the season, re-instilling the run game will help prop up star quarterback and an efficient passing attack that has struggled without a consistent rushing attack.
As previously mentioned, a move for Kamara also offers long-term upside. A Hampton-Kamara tandem gives Greg Roman a versatile one-two punch in his backfield, with upside for the latter in the passing game.
Why The Saints Make The Trade
After previously intending to retain their star players, an aging Saints squad could be backed into a corner in head coach Kellen Moore’s first season. New Orleans isn’t ready to compete in a weak division, and the team could capitalize on the value of its core offensive pieces. Kamara should bring in a worthwhile return for the Saints to bolster their draft capital.