Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Alvin Kamara Has Safe Value, but Limited Upside
Alvin Kamara has lacked to meet his upside as a fantasy football running back this season. Sure, it is difficult for a bad team to support elite fantasy output, but the Saints did return Kamara to his past self in 2024. Now with Kellen Moore as the helm, this rushing attack has struggled, finding Kamara as just the RB28 in fantasy football. With Kendre Miller now out for the season, the skies may yet look bright for Kamara.
2025 Stats: Alvin Kamara
94 Carries, 342 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Fumble | 25 Receptions, 123 Yards
These are respectable numbers that would carry great upside with volume. Kamara has always been a running back with huge receiving upside. That he where he value enlies. By his standard, 25 Receptions through seven games is actually a low number, but that may change with Miller out for the season.
Depth Chart
If Kamara ever had any threat to his workload, it was with Miller. He is now out and it is full strides ahead. Devin Neal will backup, but he is just a 6th round draft pick of hopeful aspirations. Surely he will fetch some work, but it should not be threatening. Miller had 26% of team rushes. Neal may be lucky to hit 20%.
There is no one else outside of maybe Taysom Hill. He could see some gadget work but even then, Hill is 35 years old now and not getting any better. We do not view him as a threat.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
The Saints are not a good team, but that actually could work to our benefit. They are going to play free for the rest of the season. No funny business, no scared play-calling, just a carefree attitude to upset some teams. We can expect Kamara to easily have a rushing share of 60-70% and also maintain his target share of 10-15%. The Saints skill level will limit to upside of Kamara, but he should be a very safe roster option that should certify weekly RB2 output.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Alvin Kamara
The value on Kamara is quite safe, as already discussed. However, his upside is also limited. There may be people that take the name value and decide they are intrigued. Sharper fantasy player will probably stay away and go for higher upside options. That is the way that I would go. If I could get Kamara for roster safety, I would, but he is nobody to overpay for.
What you can do with Kamara is casually shop him. If you spot a player you are high on, go for him. If you are a losing team in desperation, try to sell the security of Kamara for the upside of another. He is a flexible player that can be sold or held and neither is really a bad move.
Potential High-Risk, High-Upside Trade Candidates: Isiah Pacheco, Travis Hunter, Jauan Jennings, Christian Kirk