NFL Mock Trade: Chiefs Strike Deal With Jets For RB Breece Hall

In this NFL mock trade, the Kansas City Chiefs pull off a deal with the New York Jets for star running back Breece Hall.

Ethen Hutton

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have endured one of the slowest starts of the season, winning just one of their first eight games this season. Due to the team’s lack of success, they’ve been linked to a plethora of notable trades involving some of their star players. 

The front office could move some of the offense’s key contributors to work to build for the future. In the backfield, star running back Breece Hall has seen his name twirled around the rumor mill, as the run game has endured its share of struggles this season. 

In the AFC, a legitimate title threat in need of running back help could make a run at the Iowa State product: the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a mock trade that sees Hall dealt to Kansas City:

New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Fantasy Footbal
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) catches the ball during a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets receive 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Kansas City Chiefs receive Breece Hall, 2026 seventh-round pick

Entering Week 9 of the regular season, Hall is one pace for the best individual rushing season of his career. Despite inconsistent volume and lackluster play from the offense as a whole, Hall has carved out significant production, making his case as a cemented RB1 in fantasy football this season. 

Through eight games, Hall ranks 12th among all fantasy running backs in PPR scoring, coming off a season-high 32.9 points in Week 8, the fourth-highest mark of any back last week. In Kansas City, Hall would be operating behind a slightly improved offensive line in a vastly improved offensive situation. 

Suiting up alongside the likes of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Hall should sustain his efficiency on the ground, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry, while building on quiet production in the passing game. Hall’s fantasy stock would likely take a small, yet notable leap with a trade to Kansas City as the Chiefs search for consistent rushing output. 

Why The Jets Make The Trade

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets are expected to be notable sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Hall has remained one of the team’s potential trade candidates and even went as far as sharing a cryptic tweet earlier this week. With a team like Kansas City calling, Hall would likely much prefer to be dealt ahead of the deadline than continue on the treacherous path of the 1-7 Jets down the stretch of the season. The front office could command a solid return for the former second-round pick and stockpile valuable draft capital. 

Why The Chiefs Make The Trade

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) attempts to make a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite the emergence of the team’s explosive passing attack, the Chiefs’ run game has remained largely stagnant as the running back group endures its share of injuries, depleting the unit’s depth. Starter Isaiah Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain, leaving the reins to Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith in the backfield. Adding Hall gives the Chiefs’ offense a cemented feature back with the best production of any member of the backfield at just 24 years old. He also offers a creative offense with immense upside as a pass-catcher. 

Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

