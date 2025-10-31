NFL Mock Trade: Chiefs Strike Deal With Jets For RB Breece Hall
The New York Jets have endured one of the slowest starts of the season, winning just one of their first eight games this season. Due to the team’s lack of success, they’ve been linked to a plethora of notable trades involving some of their star players.
The front office could move some of the offense’s key contributors to work to build for the future. In the backfield, star running back Breece Hall has seen his name twirled around the rumor mill, as the run game has endured its share of struggles this season.
In the AFC, a legitimate title threat in need of running back help could make a run at the Iowa State product: the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a mock trade that sees Hall dealt to Kansas City:
New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New York Jets receive 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick
Kansas City Chiefs receive Breece Hall, 2026 seventh-round pick
Entering Week 9 of the regular season, Hall is one pace for the best individual rushing season of his career. Despite inconsistent volume and lackluster play from the offense as a whole, Hall has carved out significant production, making his case as a cemented RB1 in fantasy football this season.
Through eight games, Hall ranks 12th among all fantasy running backs in PPR scoring, coming off a season-high 32.9 points in Week 8, the fourth-highest mark of any back last week. In Kansas City, Hall would be operating behind a slightly improved offensive line in a vastly improved offensive situation.
Suiting up alongside the likes of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Hall should sustain his efficiency on the ground, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry, while building on quiet production in the passing game. Hall’s fantasy stock would likely take a small, yet notable leap with a trade to Kansas City as the Chiefs search for consistent rushing output.
Why The Jets Make The Trade
The Jets are expected to be notable sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Hall has remained one of the team’s potential trade candidates and even went as far as sharing a cryptic tweet earlier this week. With a team like Kansas City calling, Hall would likely much prefer to be dealt ahead of the deadline than continue on the treacherous path of the 1-7 Jets down the stretch of the season. The front office could command a solid return for the former second-round pick and stockpile valuable draft capital.
Why The Chiefs Make The Trade
Despite the emergence of the team’s explosive passing attack, the Chiefs’ run game has remained largely stagnant as the running back group endures its share of injuries, depleting the unit’s depth. Starter Isaiah Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain, leaving the reins to Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith in the backfield. Adding Hall gives the Chiefs’ offense a cemented feature back with the best production of any member of the backfield at just 24 years old. He also offers a creative offense with immense upside as a pass-catcher.