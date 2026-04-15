NFL Mock Trade: Cole Kmet Poised For Fantasy Football Bounce Back With Bengals Trade

The Chicago Bears are working to build on a breakout campaign in 2026 after securing the franchise’s first postseason win since the 2010 season. Head coach Ben Johnson led the team to a 11-6 record in his first season at the helm, commanding one of the top offenses in the entire NFL. An explosive passing attack paved the way for a career year for sophomore quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

The youthful receiving trio of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland showed tremendous flashes of potential, but raised questions regarding another pass-catcher’s status with the team. Veteran tight end Cole Kmet offered solid production for the Bears in 2025, hauling in 30 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns, but the former second-round pick could find himself on the move after being limited in a reduced role.

Chicago selected Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, and views the star tight end as a cornerstone to a progressing offense. Without consistent output, it grows increasingly more difficult to justify Kmet’s $11.6 million cap hit for the 2026 season.

Plenty of teams around the league could look to move for the veteran pass-catcher, who finished second on the team in receiving in 2023. At 27 years old, Kmet is signed through the 2027 season and could command a solid return for the team ahead of the draft later this month.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Cincinnati Bengals could benefit greatly from the addition of Kmet. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends Kmet to the AFC North:

Chicago Bears-Cincinnati Bengals Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chicago receives 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

Cincinnati receives Cole Kmet

In the proposed deal, the Bears send Kmet to the Bengals for a package consisting of two draft picks, one in this year’s draft and one in 2027. Cincinnati brought in veteran pass-catcher Mike Gesicki ahead of the 2024 season, but the former second-round pick was largely limited due to injuries last season, raising belief the front office could be shopping for a three-down option at the position.

Kmet fits that billing and presents star quarterback Joe Burrow with another reliable target in the passing game. The Bears tight end could be viewed as an immediate upgrade over Gesicki on a similar contract. He’s a reliable target in the short and intermediate passing games and could help Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins find separation down the field.

From a fantasy football perspective, I’d expect Kmet to bounce back in a big way with the Bengals. He’d suit up in a vastly improved situation from a volume and personnel standpoint, serving as another option in one of the league’s more dominant passing schemes. With TE1 volume, I’d expect him to finish the season right around 60 catches for 650 yards with a handful of touchdowns through the air.

Why The Bears Make The Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Having already found their tight end of the future, there’s little upside to retaining Kmet for the Bears. The veteran pass-catcher has two years remaining on an unfavorable contract considering his role and would likely garner the team a small stockpile of draft capital heading into a highly touted 2026 NFL Draft. Kmet still has plenty left in the tank, but entering the 2026 season, Loveland is the undisputed TE1 on a far cheaper price tag.

Why The Bengals Make The Trade

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Once again, questions are being raised over the Bengals’ depth at tight end heading into the team’s offseason program. The team brought in Gesicki back in 2024, but coming off an up-and-down 2025 performance, Cincinnati’s offense appears ready to move on in search of an upgrade. Kmet could fill such a need in a big way, and with two years left on his deal, the team has control over his status for the foreseeable future and would likely give him the nod at the starting spot.

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