Cole Kmet might not be as dynamic as 2025 10th-overall pick Colston Loveland, but he's still an incredibly valuable offensive piece for the Bears. He earned Caleb Williams' trust and was on the receiving end of some of the most important catches of the season. Likewise, Kmet's in-line blocking also made him an essential cog in the team's ground game.

Nevertheless, some still think they could move on from Kmet in the coming months. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox highlighted the 27-year-old in his article where he outlined the biggest trades that could still happen this offseason. He thinks the Bears could trade the veteran tight end to the Ravens for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Things have changed for the Bears and Cole Kmet

Bears TE Cole Kmet catches a touchdown pass against the Rams in an NFC Divisional Round game. David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

I would've had mixed feelings about the move a few months ago. Getting Kmet's contract off the books would've made sense from a cost-cutting perspective. However, with free agency in the rear-view mirror, I'd be surprised if it were still on the table for Chicago.

Receiving a fourth-round pick for Kmet is certainly realistic. That's pretty much the going rate for players on their second (or greater) contract who are practically only being moved to save some money.

The Bears still need to make a few moves to stay cap-compliant and still sign their rookie class. Trading Kmet would save $9 million if the move is done with a post-June 1st designation.

With that said, they have yet to even dip their toes into the contract restructure pool. That would be a lot smarter than getting rid of another one of Williams' trusted targets after already trading away D.J. Moore last month.

Cole Kmet doesn't have to be 'behind' Colston Loveland

Bears TEs Colston Loveland (84) and Cole Kmet (85) stand on the field during training camp. Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kmet might be playing second fiddle to Colston Loveland, but he's still one of the best "backup" tight ends the league has to offer. That's a great "problem" to have for someone who enjoys deploying two TE sets as much as Ben Johnson does.

Kmet played under 60% of the team's offensive snaps only three times last season. His 768 snaps also ranked second among all Chicago pass-catchers. His final stat line of 30 catches for 347 yards might not jump off the screen, but he had the third-highest catch percentage on the team (62.5%) among pass-catchers with at least ten targets.

I know Kmet figures to be no higher than fourth in the pecking order for Chicago's offense in 2026. Loveland, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III are all destined to outshine him in the production department.

However, his impact is felt far beyond the box score. He's one of the league's most underrated run-blocking tight ends, and his ability to hold the point of attack on the edge is a major reason the team finished with the third-ranked rushing attack last season.

Declan Doyle will have to find his own Kmet in Baltimore. The one the Bears have will likely be sticking around.