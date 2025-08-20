NFL Mock Trade: Indianapolis Colts Deal Anthony Richardson to Las Vegas Raiders
In a surprise move, the Indianapolis Colts named Daniel Jones their week one starting quarterback, relegating Anthony Richardson to a backup role on Aug. 19.
The decision shocked many, given Jones’ turbulent six-year tenure with the New York Giants and the Colts seemingly giving up on Richardson, the franchise’s No. 4 overall selection in 2023 out of Florida. Richardson has since been speculated as a prime trade target with the recent news of his benching.
One team that seems a perfect fit as a landing spot for the 23-year-old is the Las Vegas Raiders. Richardson gets a fresh start with no pressure to start right away, as the Raiders signed Geno Smith to a multi-year contract extension back in April, and the Colts return some value on their high draft pick with pieces and capital that can help them win now.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is also on record saying he considered drafting Richardson with the No. 5 pick back in 2023 when he was still the coach of the Seattle Seahawks. With him being taken the pick before, he and the Seahawks opted to select Devon Witherspoon.
Read more for a breakdown of a potential trade between the Colts and Raiders, including why it makes sense for both teams and the fantasy football implications the deal would have.
Las Vegas Raiders - Indianapolis Colts Mock Trade
Raiders Receive
QB - Anthony Richardson
WR - Alec Pierce
2025 6th-round pick
Colts Receive
QB - Aidan O’Connell
DE - Malcolm Koonce
2026 7th-round pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Raiders
Although the Raiders recently acquired 34-year-old QB Geno Smith, and he’s under contract through the 2027 season, Richardson would become a viable backup option. Reports have detailed Aidan O’Connell’s struggles, and while sixth-round rookie Cam Miller has flashed his talent, he’s still just a raw rookie. The deal also gives Richardson a chance to revitalize his career. He can sit and learn behind Smith for a few seasons — a move that’s best for his career at this point — and potentially take over as a full-time starter. Even if he doesn’t get his shot until the 2028 season, Richardson will only be 26. Plus, if there’s any team that would want a player built like Cam Newton who runs a 4.43 40-yard dash with a massive arm, it’s the Raiders.
Alec Pierce would also be a piece the Raiders could use right now. He’s entering a contract year, making him a trade candidate as the Colts would avoid paying him and allow Adonai Mitchell to step into the WR3 role. Pierce quietly recorded a receiving line of 37-824-7 while leading the league in yards per catch (22.3). The Raiders get a solid WR3 who excels as a field stretcher, which is precisely what their offense could use.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Colts
O’Connell can realistically challenge Jones as the full-time starting QB in Indianapolis. He’s thrown for 3,830 yards, 20 TDs and 11 INTs across 20 career games, many of which he came on in relief of. O’Connell may not have the talent of someone like Richardson, but he has proved to be more than capable as a bridge QB. His struggles this offseason and preseason, and the emergence of Miller, make him a player the Raiders may be willing to trade.
Malcolm Koonce is another player who quietly had a solid season in 2024. The edge rusher posted a career-high eight sacks and three forced fumbles, but has been in trade talks, primarily for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson. The Colts’ defensive front is already a solid unit, but Koonce would at the very least be a strong depth piece.
Fantasy Football Impact
As long as Richardson is on the field, his rushing ability makes him a high-end option with a strong floor in fantasy football. In 2024, Richardson played in 10 healthy games, and he scored at least 22.2 fantasy points in four of them.
O’Connell would become a matchup-dependent plug-and-play in Indianapolis, similar to his outlook each of the last two seasons. Pierce falls under the same category. His big-play ability can be an asset to fantasy managers looking for a flex on a week-to-week basis.