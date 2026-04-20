NFL Mock Trade: DK Metcalf Sees Fantasy Value Skyrocket With Trade To Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the offseason with plenty of question marks. The team continues to await a decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future ahead of his 22nd season in the league, but has added some quality pieces offensively surrounding the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh traded for former Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr., pairing him up with DK Metcalf in the wide receiver room. Though the tandem could elevate the team’s passing attack around Rodgers, or potential starter Will Howard, the trade raised questions over Metcalf’s future in Pittsburgh.

The two-time Pro Bowler flashed at times, but endured an up-and-down 2025 campaign in his first season with the team. He hauled in 59 of his 99 targets for 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns, leading the team in each respective category.

The Steelers have been linked to a number of prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and could ultimately swing on an impact player, potentially creating a scenario to move on from Metcalf. Moving the star receiver could help the team garner a significant return ahead of the draft, building draft capital for a loaded class.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Buffalo Bills could present a compelling offer for Metcalf in the trade market ahead of the draft. Here’s a mock trade that sees the Pro Bowl wideout dealt to the AFC contenders:

Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh receives 2026 first-round pick, Keon Coleman

Buffalo receives DK Metcalf

In the proposed deal, Pittsburgh sends Metcalf to the Bills for a package centered around Buffalo’s upcoming first-round pick. The Bills own the No. 26 overall pick, which will go to the Steelers as they eye their next franchise wideout. Keon Coleman presents the offense with additional depth at the position and could offer high upside over the long-term with a consistent role.

In Buffalo, Metcalf would join the likes of Josh Allen and recently acquired receiver DJ Moore, bolstering one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the NFL. The addition of Metcalf could open up the Bills’ passing game, creating separation for Moore and veteran wideout Khalil Shakir in the intermediate passing attack.

From a fantasy football perspective, Metcalf’s outlook could take a significant leap with a trade to the Bills. The star wideout could suit up in a vastly improved situation with long-term stability at the quarterback position. His volume could take a slight dip alongside Moore and Shakir, though his efficiency projects to take a sizable leap in a far superior passing offense.

Why The Steelers Make The Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. = | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There’s little immediate upside to trading Metcalf unless the Steelers land a premier prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Still, a potential deal could present plenty of upside for the future, A trade could clear his massive cap hit off the books, generating cap space ahead of offseason programs. Buffalo’s return could grant the team two opportunities to add quality receiver help in the first round, while the addition of Coleman offers immediate depth.

Why The Bills Make The Trade

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A first-round pick could be considered rich entering the week of the draft, but Metcalf’s ability, paired with his fit in Buffalo’s offense, makes sense for the asking price. Metcalf’s presence as a deep-threat will have a large impact on Shakir and Moore, forming arguably the top offense in the AFC heading into the 2026 season. The star wideout has four years remaining on his current deal and could serve as a long-term WR1 pairing for Allen and the Bills’ offense.

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