NFL Mock Trade: Jakobi Meyers Becomes a New York Jets Starting Wide Receiver
Trades will happen in this NFL season, it is inevitable. Every single year, there are political issues that occur within a team and it always leads to a player desiring a trade away. In 2024, Diontae Johnson, Mike Williams, Amari Cooper, and Davante Adams were all dealt midseason. In 2023, it was Josh Dobbs, Chase Claypool, and Cam Akers. As the season is upon us, Jakobi Meyers appears to be the hottest name on the market.
Fantasy Football Impact Of Jakobi Meyers Trade
A Jakobi Meyers trade request is very scary for fantasy owners. It appears that his relationship with the team has been dwindling and a 1,000 yard season may be very unlikely has a remianing Raider. The team loves D'Onte Thornton and they add Amari Cooper to compliment Brock Bowers. As a fantasy owner, I would like to see Meyers gone sooner than later.
Why? You should want Jakobi Meyers on a team that wants his skillset. Meyers is a good player, he does not achieve 1,000 yards by being bad. If a team like the Jets bring him in, he will be an immediate starting impact receiver. I would rate Meyers has a solid 4-6 target FLEX player, with 8 target upside in many trade scenarios including this one.
Trade Details:
Jets Receive: Jakobi Meyers
Raiders Receive: Q'Wantez Stiggers, 2026 5th Round Pick (4th With Incentives)
Why the Jets Say Yes
It is been very well in the news that the Jets desire to have another key receiver next to Garrett Wilson. The team signed Josh Reynolds as they still contract Allen Lazard, but neither player has stood out to be key offensive weapons for this team.
The Jets will be very run heavy this year, and project to have success in this scheme. However, should they wish to add another receiver, Jakobi Meyers is sitting right there at good value. He is an expiring contract, but the Jets should be able to absorb his money for a short-term rental. If anything, they can always resign the 28 year old veteran who is coming off of his first 1,000 yard season.
Why the Raiders Say Yes
The fact that the Raiders just signed Amari Cooper was very telling. Perhaps Pete Carroll does not see Jakobi Meyers as a fit to this team that he could be. Meyers requested a trade recently, and it may be a matter of time before he is gone.
By making this deal, the Raiders will save the cap hit that Meyers commands. He is currently worth about $15M on the cap this season. Unfortunately for the Raiders, as Meyers is an expiring contract, they cannot get a haul back, but they get something.
The Raiders sign a developmental cornerback in Q'Swantez Stiggers, whom plays a good special teams role. More importantly, they get a draft pick that can elevate to a 4th round pick. If the Raiders see Meyers has a non-future piece, they might as well deal him for something rather than nothing. Ultimately, the Raiders are very unlikely to contend this year. Best case, they maybe get a wild card.