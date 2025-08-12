NFL Mock Trade: Miami Dolphins Deal Tyreek Hill To Ravens For Isaiah Likely
After falling short again last season in the NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens have to go all in for a Super Bowl Championship this season. Just about all the pieces are in place, but they could still use a true WR1 for WR1 for Lamar Jackson to connect with. There are a few potential wide receivers available, but one stands out above the rest as a man who could create fireworks with the most electric quarterback in the game.
That man is embattled, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. There has been no lack of drama between Hill and the Dolphins over the past year or so. Whether it's Hill's off-field issues or sideline antics, a fresh start could be best for both Hill and Miami. The Ravens would only be depending on him for a year or two, and we'd expect he'd be on his best behavior on a new team. Even at 31 years old, Hill is still an elite talent and maybe the most dynamic receiver in the NFL. The combination of Jackson and Hill could be the most exciting duo we've ever seen in the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens - Miami Dolphins NFL Mock Trade
Ravens Receive
WR - Tyreek Hill
Sixth Round Pick
Dolphins Receive
TE - Isaiah Likely
Fifth Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Ravens
The Ravens are all in and have the talent to win it all this year. However, Hill could put them over the top and get them over the hump of teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or any other team that might emerge as a legitimate contender. While giving up a young, talented tight end like Likely isn't ideal, they still have Mark Andrews for this season, and they can worry about the future in the future. Jackson is still just 28 years old, but his play style doesn't necessarily equate to a guy who will dominate deep into his 30s. Baltimore needs to maximize Jackson's talents while he's at his athletic peak.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dolphins
Miami can escape all the drama that comes with Hill while moving on from an aging wideout. This will allow them to turn the reins over to Jaylen Waddle as their star wideout. The addition of Likely gives them a potential superstar at tight end who is just 25 years old. We saw last season how head coach Mike McDaniel used Jonnu Smith before he was shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and Likely could replace him as a better and younger option.
Fantasy Football Impact
Lamar Jackson - Jackson would somehow see his fantasy value climb even higher. He's already being drafted as the QB1, but the addition of Hill could vault him near the top of Round 2 and rightfully so.
Tyreek Hill - Hill would likely see his production line up more with his 2024 season than his explosive 2023 season. It's unlikely he'd live up to his current WR12 overall ADP. He'd likely finish closer to the WR20 in the Ravens' run-heavy offense with a less accurate quarterback in Baltimore.
Isaiah Likely - Likely would see a massive spike in value and probably vault into the TE6 overall range. He'd no longer be stuck behind Mark Andrews, and after what we saw Smith do last season, we know what his upside could be in this system.