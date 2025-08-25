NFL Mock Trade: New Orleans Saints Send Alvin Kamara to Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made it through the team’s offseason program and preseason unscathed. After a nagging groin injury which forced Kamara to shut it down for the 2024 campaign, the star running back is looking to turn in another productive season in 2025.
Prior to his season-ending injury, Kamara posted a career-high 950 rushing yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry, his highest mark since the 2020 season.
Earlier in the summer, rumors surfaced that the Saints could be looking to move their superstar back to build on the team’s future. New Orleans has also been predicted to move Kamara ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Kamara has previously been linked to the Denver Broncos, given Sean Payton’s running back-heavy scheme offensively. But one budding NFC squad could look to move for the five-time Pro Bowler: the Chicago Bears.
Moving Kamara to Chicago would come with immense implications for fantasy GMs, as the Bears add another playmaker alongside the likes of D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift in Ben Johnson’s offense.
New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick (via LAR), 2027 fifth-round pick
Chicago Bears receive Alvin Kamara, 2027 sixth-round pick
First-year head coach Kellen Moore has remained adamant about focusing his offensive gameplan around Kamara, who is set to enter his ninth season in the NFL. But the two-time All-Pro selection is now on the wrong side of 30, in what projects to be a struggling offensive unit in 2025.
In Chicago, the Bears continue to bolster their weapons around Caleb Williams. As presently constructed, there is little depth behind D’Andre Swift in the team’s backfield.
Adding Kamara could be a home-run of a chess piece for Johnson to move around in his creative offensive strategy. Kamara steps in and compliments Chicago’s offense in the run and pass.
Joining a stacked Bears offense could present a hit to Kamara’s stock in fantasy mock drafts, stepping away as the primary option in New Orleans, but the star could prove to be a high-end RB2 in most leagues.
Why the Saints Make the Trade
Barring a Jayden Daniels-caliber effort from Tyler Shough in his rookie season, New Orleans’ offense is set to struggle in Moore’s first season at the helm. The NFC South could be tough on the Saints behind the likes of the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With or without Kamara, the Saints shouldn’t fancy themselves as playoff contenders in a rapidly developing division, despite playing the second-easiest schedule in the league in 2025.
Moving Kamara could help New Orleans stockpile draft capital and future assets, fully leaning into what’s shaping up to be a harsh 2025 campaign.
Why the Bears Make the Trade
Chicago has worked tirelessly to turn its roster into a playoff contender, seemingly overnight. This offseason, the Bears added the likes of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland in an aggressive attempt to make the playoffs in Williams’ sophomore campaign.
Kamara’s price tag won’t be small by any means, but the Bears have proven willing to spend to build up Ben Johnson’s offense. The Bears can bring in Kamara to join a youthful offensive core looking to win now.
Pulling the trigger on one of the league’s top established backs could make Chicago even more dangerous despite competing in one of the league’s toughest divisions this season in the NFC North.