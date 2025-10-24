NFL Mock Trade: Rams Bolster Pass-Catching Group With Trade For Browns' David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place as the Nov. 4 trade deadline rapidly approaches. Cleveland is expected to be one of the deadline’s top sellers, given the team’s 2-5 record through its first seven games.
On the offensive side of the ball, Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku could find himself moved as the Browns look to maximize the value of some of their veteran players. Njoku, now in his ninth NFL season, has faced his share of struggles this season due to a combination of injury and inconsistent quarterback play.
Monitoring Njoku’s trade market, one NFC team should strongly consider a move for the tight end: the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s a mock trade that sees the Browns tight end dealt to Los Angeles.
Cleveland Browns-Los Angeles Rams Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Cleveland Browns receive 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick
Los Angeles Rams receive David Njoku, 2026 sixth-round pick
In the proposed deal, Njoku would move to the Rams, along with a 2026 sixth-rounder, in exchange for Los Angeles’ fifth-round pick this year and next year’s sixth-rounder. As the deadline grows closer, so does Njoku’s likelihood to be dealt.
The deal allows the Rams to add quality depth to their group of pass-catchers, as superstar receiver Puka Nacua continues to manage a notable ankle sprain. Njoku could step into Los Angeles’ tight end group and emerge as the unit’s top option at the position.
In fantasy, Njoku’s fantasy stock would take a notable leap in the Rams’ passing attack, headlined by Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. The tight end ranks 19th among his position group in PPR leagues, posting a string of inconsistent performances leading up to a Week 7 absence versus the Miami Dolphins, due to a knee injury.
Why The Browns Make The Trade
Entering Week 8 with one of the worst marks in the NFL, the Browns are likely to tear it down once again. Cleveland has found new life with the stellar rookie play of Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Carson Schwesinger. The 2025 draft class has helped the team set up cornerstone pieces to build on going forward.
In the tight end group, Fannin has taken over Njoku’s volume due to his injury in Week 7 and has capitalized, entering Week 8 ranked as TE10 in fantasy. The rookie tight end is projected to be the team’s tight end of the future.
Why The Rams Make The Trade
The Rams are on the other side of the spectrum compared to Cleveland. Los Angeles enters Week 8 with a 5-2 record, but has faced its share of inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball at times this season. Making a move for Njoku shores up the Rams’ group of pass-catchers and offers Stafford another high-level contributor.
Veteran starter Tyler Higbee has given the team plenty of notable production through the years, but has shown regression in his 10th NFL season, averaging just 20.2 yards per game, his lowest mark since 2018.