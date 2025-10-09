NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send WR Chris Olave To Packers For Player-Pick Haul
The Green Bay Packers have struggled to find consistency from the receiving corps to start the season. Coming off a Week 5 bye, no member of Green Bay’s group of wideouts is averaging more than 50 receiving yards per game.
The Packers’ receiver struggles have raised questions over the offense’s long-term success without a consistent No. 1 option at receiver. One name has emerged as a potential trade target to help Green Bay fill such a need: New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.
Olave has been involved in trade rumors dating back to the offseason, and a Packers front office in win-now mode could pull the trigger on another notable trade to start the season with a move for the Ohio State product. The veteran receiver has faced his share of struggles due to inconsistent quarterback play in New Orleans throughout his tenure with the team, making a potential trade beneficial for both sides.
Here’s a mock trade to send Olave to the Packers and bolster one of the NFC’s most explosive offensive units.
Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Green Bay Packers receive Chris Olave, 2028 sixth-round pick
New Orleans Saints receive Dontayvion Wicks, 2027 second-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick
This trade package would likely be one of the more competitive offers New Orleans’ front office would receive for its star receiver. Wicks is a promising young receiver who is still developing, while a draft haul highlighted by an additional early day-two pick in 2027 and late-round capital for the 2026 draft next year.
In return, Green Bay pairs its star quarterback with a proven WR1 who can offer consistent production, something the Packers have struggled to offer throughout Love’s career. Olave and Love offer upside as a top-five quarterback-receiver tandem in the NFC and Packers fans rejoice as they welcome their new star wideout.
Olave’s fantasy stock would take a massive leap with a pairing alongside Love. He would emerge as one of the top receivers in fantasy with one of the league’s best deep-ball throwers leading the way. With consistent quarterback production, Olave would quickly become a coveted fantasy asset and elevate from his WR23 ranking among PPR leagues entering Week 6.
Why The Packers Make The Deal
Green Bay’s front office has already mortgaged a considerable quantity of draft capital with the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade. This time, the Packers offer another combination of player talent and future draft considerations for an established Pro Bowl-caliber wideout to bolster an offense that has shown weaknesses in the pass game at times this season.
Olave offers a long-term solution at receiver and helps take pressure off fellow stars in Green Bay’s offense such as running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Tucker Kraft.
Why The Saints Make The Deal
New Orleans is off to just a 1-4 start through their first five games in Kellen Moore’s first season. Moving Olave gives the Saints’ offense a receiver with another year left on his rookie deal and notable draft considerations. While moving Olave eliminates the pass game’s biggest threat, the upside down the line makes a considerable argument.
Olave has managed little impact in a lackluster Saints offense to start the season. Moving him to a competitive situation does right by the player and helps the future of the organization in one fell swoop.