Tetairoa McMillan Breaks Out, Joe Flacco Struggles, More Week 6 NFL Bold Predictions
We have almost reached our sixth football Sunday, and we are ready to come in hot. We have no time for cold takes right now. That's why we are back with our bold predictions for Week 6.
New Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Flacco Will Be Significantly Worse Than Jake Browning
The Bengals looked at their disastrous offensive line that got Joe Burrow injured and has left Jake Browning completely useless, and their big plan to fix the issue was to trade for a 40-year-old statue. Flacco makes Browning look like prime Michael Vick. What a terrible game plan. The Bengals need to immediately fire their general manager for building this team. If you are hopeful that things are going to get better for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, you should abandon all hope because all is lost in Cincinnati.
The Los Angeles Chargers Backfield Produces An RB1 In Week 6
Last week, we saw Rico Dowdle run through the Miami Dolphins' defense for 206 yards and a touchdown to finish as the RB1 overall on the week. This week, the Chargers get a crack at the Miami defense. However, they lost Omarion Hampton to injury, which has left the Los Angeles backfield as a huge question mark. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are expected to split this backfield up in some fashion. One of those two will end up being an RB1. We'd bet on it being Haskins, but it could very possibly be Vidal.
Emari Demercado Is The Most Productive Running Back In Arizona This Week
Everyone is expecting Demercado to essentially disappear after his blunder last week when he dropped the football before crossing the goal line, which ultimately led to the Arizona Cardinals losing to the winless Tennessee Titans. I have a weird feeling in my gut that Demercado is going to see more work this week and not less. Enough that he will finish with the most fantasy points in the Cardinals' backfield in Week 6, which will frustrate fantasy owners who started Michael Carter more than Demercado frustrated his own fantasy owners last week.
Tetairoa MCMillan Is The WR1 Overall This Week
McMillan is yet to score an NFL touchdown, but that all changes this week. Not only will he catch his first touchdown, but he will also catch his second touchdown. He has an incredible matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in what should be a shootout, and he will take full advantage of it.
Rashid Shaheed Has Another 50+ Yard Touchdown
Shaheed has made a habit of scoring touchdowns on huge plays, and last week he did just that on an 87-yard TD catch. This week, he plays against the New England Patriots, who have struggled to prevent big plays this season. With Christian Gonzalez likely on Chris Olave, Shaheed will be free for another big TD.
Darren Waller Is The TE1 Overall On Sunday
Waller has been fantastic since restarting his career in Miami in Week 4. In Week 4, he caught three of four targets for 27 yards and two TDs, and then stepped it up in Week 5, catching all five of his targets for 78 yards and a TD. His snaps and targets should only continue to rise as he gets back into the swing of the NFL.