NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Football Takeaways: Jeremiyah Love And Four More Rookies Shine Bright

NFL Preseason Week 1 is now behind us, and there is a lot to take away from what we saw. There was a lot that we heard from training camp that we saw translate to the field this weekend, and also a lot that we didn't see translate. These are some of the key players who left their mark on the first week of preseason.

QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

We got our first look at the rookie first-round pick in preseason Week 1, and he looked incredible. Of course, this wasn't against a starting NFL defense, so we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but it was an impressive showing for this weekend, completing 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Like we said, having a great preseason game only means so much, but there is certainly reason for optimism in Los Angeles from what we saw on Saturday. He is a player to keep a close eye on over the next few weeks, especially for dynasty owners.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love stepped on an NFL field for the first time this week, and he did not disappoint. He carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards.

However, we have mixed feelings about this game for Love. Unfortunately, he did suffer a high-ankle sprain, which will cost him the rest of the preseason and could linger into the season. On the other hand, we love what we saw, and he looked so good that this injury did not drop him in our rankings at all.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We only got a small sample size of the rookie rusher, but he looked good. He rushed for 24 carries for four yards and showed off what a good running back he is. In college, he was a physical and decisive runner, and he showed that this weekend. This only further solidified our stance that Coleman and not Harvey is the true handcuff for JK Dobbins.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Throughout training camp, we have heard nothing but rave reviews about Lane coming out of Baltimore. The rookie showed exactly why in his first preseason game. He caught three passes for 38 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown grab with an impressive run after the catch. It is time to start taking him seriously as a potential fantasy option this season in Baltimore.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

How long till Caleb Douglas is trending on Sleeper 😭 pic.twitter.com/VEia4Mu67K — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) August 14, 2026

Douglas is a similar story to Lane in Miami. He has been a star in training camp and has climbed the depth chart into the starting lineup already. His one-handed 28-yard reception to convert a third down was the highlight of the week in preseason Week 1. If he didn't have our attention before this week, he does now.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News