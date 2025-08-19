NFL Rookie QB Stock Watch: Jaxson Dart Surges as Dillon Gabriel Stumbles
The contingent of rookie quarterbacks come with a mix of situations in 2025. Some will start immediately, some will sit on the bench, some may not even see the field at all. That will all be decided heavily based upon how they progress. As for now, Cam Ward and Tyler Shough are the only quarterbacks slated to start week one. How are they, and everyone else doing?
Cam Ward
Stock: Rising
The team has had great things to say about Cam Ward. Most importantly, Calvin Ridley is buying into the rookie. Ward is without any touchdowns thus far in preseason, but he has looked just fine. Ward had NFL fans glazing over his pass versus the Buccaneers. I expect Ward to have an immediate impact, and this team should manage him into a progressing upper-tier quarterback.
Jaxson Dart
Stock: Rising High
Dart is been ultra-impressive in preseason so far. Despite being against backups, Dart is 26-35 for 290 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 picks in his two games so far. Dart was my top pick in the draft among of quarterbacks, and so I love what I am seeing so far. He could start if Wilson struggles. (I actually think Russell Wilson will do well).
Tyler Shough
Stock: Moderate
Tyler Shough is not necessarily blowing anyone away in the preseason, but he has been competent enough that he trending to be soon named the Saints starter. It will be up to Kellen Moore to develop Shough in his rookie year and if he does, I do think the rookie has high potential. He just must clean up mistakes.
Jalen Milroe
Stock: Moderate
The Alabama product is unlikely to see the field in 2025, but you never know. If injuries occur, this can change. That being said, Milroe has looked solid in his two preseason games to date. He is a combined 9-15 for 107 yards but 0 touchdowns/interceptions.
Shedeur Sanders
Stock: Rising
The spotlight has hit Shedeur hard, but he is handling it well. More playing time will tell what he can become, but Kevin Stefanski plans for him to sit out this season. Joe Flacco was named the starter and Kenny Pickett will back him up. Shedeur Sanders did standout in his NFL debut with a stat line of: 14-23 138 yards 2 touchdowns 0 picks. Sanders sat out week two due to a minor injury.
Dillon Gabriel
Stock: Low
Gabriel is probably going to remain on this Browns roster, but as the 4th string. 2025 will be meaningless on the field, and meaningful in the film room. Gabriel is a progressive piece. He has played a lot in college, but still has work to do. The Browns want Gabriel and Sanders to push each other to get better. Dillon Gabriel is on the backburner for now.
He returned from missing week one to go 13-18 for 143 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in his NFL debut.