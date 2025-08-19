Fantasy Sports

NFL Rookie QB Stock Watch: Jaxson Dart Surges as Dillon Gabriel Stumbles

Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart are thriving in the NFL preseason as other rookie's fight for playing time.

Thomas Carelli

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) signals during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) signals during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The contingent of rookie quarterbacks come with a mix of situations in 2025. Some will start immediately, some will sit on the bench, some may not even see the field at all. That will all be decided heavily based upon how they progress. As for now, Cam Ward and Tyler Shough are the only quarterbacks slated to start week one. How are they, and everyone else doing?

Cam Ward

Stock: Rising

The team has had great things to say about Cam Ward. Most importantly, Calvin Ridley is buying into the rookie. Ward is without any touchdowns thus far in preseason, but he has looked just fine. Ward had NFL fans glazing over his pass versus the Buccaneers. I expect Ward to have an immediate impact, and this team should manage him into a progressing upper-tier quarterback.

Jaxson Dart

Stock: Rising High

Dart is been ultra-impressive in preseason so far. Despite being against backups, Dart is 26-35 for 290 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 picks in his two games so far. Dart was my top pick in the draft among of quarterbacks, and so I love what I am seeing so far. He could start if Wilson struggles. (I actually think Russell Wilson will do well).

Tyler Shough

Stock: Moderate

Tyler Shough is not necessarily blowing anyone away in the preseason, but he has been competent enough that he trending to be soon named the Saints starter. It will be up to Kellen Moore to develop Shough in his rookie year and if he does, I do think the rookie has high potential. He just must clean up mistakes.

Jalen Milroe

Stock: Moderate

The Alabama product is unlikely to see the field in 2025, but you never know. If injuries occur, this can change. That being said, Milroe has looked solid in his two preseason games to date. He is a combined 9-15 for 107 yards but 0 touchdowns/interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders

Stock: Rising

The spotlight has hit Shedeur hard, but he is handling it well. More playing time will tell what he can become, but Kevin Stefanski plans for him to sit out this season. Joe Flacco was named the starter and Kenny Pickett will back him up. Shedeur Sanders did standout in his NFL debut with a stat line of: 14-23 138 yards 2 touchdowns 0 picks. Sanders sat out week two due to a minor injury.

Dillon Gabriel

Stock: Low

Gabriel is probably going to remain on this Browns roster, but as the 4th string. 2025 will be meaningless on the field, and meaningful in the film room. Gabriel is a progressive piece. He has played a lot in college, but still has work to do. The Browns want Gabriel and Sanders to push each other to get better. Dillon Gabriel is on the backburner for now.

He returned from missing week one to go 13-18 for 143 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in his NFL debut.

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL