NFL Schedule Release: Top 5 Primetime Games
With the NFL schedule officially released, it’s the perfect time to break down the most exciting primetime matchups from a fantasy football perspective. With no shortage of enticing options, let’s dive into the top five primetime games that should have a major impact as we gear up for the 2025 fantasy football season.
5. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos
Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC
Joe Burrow and company will travel to Mile High to take on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos to cap off Week 4. There are going to be plenty of fantasy football fireworks in this one.
Denver Broncos Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Broncos surprisingly made the postseason last season and despite being bounced in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, they added more playmakers and should flourish offensively in 2025. Denver has a plethora of fantasy football weapons but all eyes will be on Nix and whether he can build off his impressive rookie season. After taking him earlier than pundits expected in the NFL Draft, Nix rewarded Denver’s gamble by finishing as the QB7 in fantasy, totaling 4,200 yards and 33 touchdowns. With his dual-threat upside and 18.7 PPG average, he’s poised for a slight Year 2 bump, especially given the added weapons in his arsenal.
After a year of backfield chaos, Denver spent a second-round pick on UCF’s RJ Harvey—a dynamic, dual-threat back tailor-made for Sean Payton’s system. With elite college production, strong efficiency metrics, and minimal competition, Harvey enters 2025 as a high-upside RB3 with a clear path to lead-back duties. Could this be the week that he takes over as the fantasy football force many are anticipating?
In the passing game, the Broncos have Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and newly acquired Evan Engram leading the way. Sutton is Nix’s top target and coming off a WR15 finish with 1,081 yards and 8 TDs. He’s a solid bet for WR2 production again in 2025, though matching last year’s numbers may be tough with more competition for targets. Mims finished as WR57 but flashed late with 52.3 points and four TDs over the final two weeks. His speed makes him a big-play threat every time he’s on the field, though his week-to-week volatility limits reliability outside of BestBall. He’s a strong bet to crack the top 50 WRs in 2025.
The Broncos got little from their tight ends last season, but free-agent addition Evan Engram should be a major upgrade. Despite missing eight games in 2024, he still averaged 9.9 fantasy points per game (TE12 pace). While he won’t match his 2023 career highs in Denver’s run-heavy offense, he could easily finish second on the team in targets and enters 2025 as a fringe TE1.
Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Bengals boast one of the best offensive units in the NFL and that’s in large part thanks to Joe Burrow. But will Denver’s strong defense be able to contain him? Burrow was electric from Weeks 9–17, tossing 3+ touchdowns in each game and leading the Bengals on a five-game win streak—though they ultimately fell just short of the playoffs. While not as much of a rushing threat as Nix or some of the other top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, Burrow offers sneaky value with his legs and elite upside through the air. With a healthy supporting cast, he has the tools to finish as fantasy’s top QB in 2025.
Chase Brown surged down the stretch, logging 15+ touches in eight straight games and topping 90 total yards in each. Brown topped 19 fantasy points in six straight outings from Week 9 to Week 15 and his consistent volume signals RB1 upside. If the Bengals give him more goal-line work, Brown has a legitimate shot at cracking the top five at his position.
Ja’Marr Chase was the best player in all of fantasy football so it will be fun to see him go toe-to-toe with Broncos corner Patrick Surtain. Chase comes off his best season, where he set career highs in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708), touchdowns (17), and targets (175). A good portion of his output (41/752/9) came over four matchups (6/118/2, 10/193/2, 11/264/3, and 14/177/2). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his 17 starts. The wide receiver rankings start with Chase this year. He has $161 million reasons to be motivated in 2025.
Despite missing 10 games over the past two seasons, Tee Higgins earned a four-year, $115 million extension, solidifying one of the NFL’s top WR duos. He posted 73 catches on 109 targets with a career-high 10 touchdowns, highlighted by an 11/131/3 outing in Week 17. Higgins has top-10 upside if he can stay healthy for a full season. And given that Surtain will likely be shadowing Chase, this could be a prime matchup for Higgins.
Overall, this is going to be one of the best games of the NFL season from a fantasy football perspective and the offense should be flowing in Denver.
4. Chicago Bears At Washington Commanders
Week 6: Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC
Despite being drafted before Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams struggled mightily in his rookie campaign, as did the Bears. To cap off Week 6, Williams will try to lead Chicago to a massive victory in the nation’s capital against a team that clawed it’s way to a playoff berth last season.
Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Outlook:
Williams underwhelmed as a rookie, finishing as the QB16 with 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. While he protected the ball well, modest passing stats limited his fantasy impact. He added 489 rushing yards on 81 carries but failed to score on the ground. With an upgraded O-line and new weapons, Williams enters 2025 as a fringe QB1 with top-7 upside. It will be interesting to see if he can keep pace with Daniels.
Chicago's offense will lean on the pass, but D’Andre Swift offers steady production and play-action value. He finished as the RB19 in PPR with 959 rushing yards, six TDs, and 386 receiving yards. While his ceiling was limited, Swift was a reliable contributor, hitting double digits in 8 of 17 games. He enters 2025 as a solid RB3 and dependable Flex option.
DJ Moore remains Chicago’s top receiving threat. He finished as the WR16 in PPR with a career-high 98 catches for 966 yards and six TDs, despite a midseason slump. Moore closed strong, posting 6+ receptions and 10+ fantasy points in each of his final eight games. As Caleb Williams’ go-to option, Moore is locked in as a reliable WR2 for 2025.
With Keenan Allen gone, Rome Odunze is set to take over as Chicago’s WR2. Though underwhelming as a rookie (WR49 in PPR), he still saw 101 targets, converting them into 54 catches, 734 yards, and three scores. Despite a low catch rate (53.5%), Odunze is a breakout candidate in Year 2 and currently carries a WR29 ADP (64.5 overall) in recent high-stakes NFFC drafts.
The Bears took Luther Burden III in Round 2, but the talented rookie faces a crowded receiver room that limits his target upside. Known for his explosive YAC ability and 4.4 speed, Burden was once a dynasty favorite but has since cooled off, falling outside Round 1 in rookie drafts. He’s a WR4 in redraft with capped volume and a fading fantasy ceiling despite his talent.
The Bears feature a talented tight end duo in Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland. While Loveland’s athleticism could earn him early snaps in two-TE sets, he starts the year behind Kmet, who’s coming off a solid 2024 (73/719/6). In a low-volume TE system and a crowded WR room, both project as low-end TE2s, though Loveland has a shot to pass Kmet by season’s end. Could this be the week that Loveland breaks out?
Washington Commanders Fantasy Football Outlook:
Jayden Daniels impressed as a rookie with sharp decision-making and dual-threat ability. He posted an 82.1% completion rate through four starts and finished with 1,778 passing yards, 18 TDs, and 470 rushing yards over his final eight games. With Washington’s run game thriving near the goal line and Daniels adding steady rushing value, he enters 2025 as a top-five fantasy QB option.
Washington’s backfield combined for 1,636 rushing yards, 19 TDs, and 4.5 YPC in 2024, with 65 catches for 564 yards but no receiving scores. Brian Robinson posted a career-best 4.3 YPC and eight rushing TDs despite missing three games. He opened strong with six double-digit fantasy games but had limited value in a rotational role. He profiles as an RB3 in PPR. Austin Ekeler saw a boost in efficiency (4.8 YPC, 10.5 YPR) but was limited to nine games with two concussions and averaged just 9.3 touches. He remains a late-round flyer in 2025 drafts.
Terry McLaurin topped 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight season and broke out as a scoring machine with 13 touchdowns—more than half his total from his first 77 games. Despite a five-year low in targets (117, 6.9 per game), he finished seventh among wide receivers in PPR scoring (268.8). Over his final 18 games, McLaurin scored 14+ fantasy points in 16 outings, including seven games over 20.
After his 2021 breakout, Deebo Samuel struggled to regain WR1 form, missing eight games over the past two seasons. In 2024, he topped 100 receiving yards twice and delivered two other solid performances but faded late, scoring under 10 fantasy points in six of his final seven games before missing Week 18 with a rib injury. Samuel should be viewed as a WR4 with WR3 upside now that he’s moved on to Washington.
Zach Ertz bounced back in 2024, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns—his best scoring season since 2018. He ranked seventh among tight ends in PPR (177.4 points), with double-digit fantasy points in 10 of his final 15 games. Jayden Daniels leaned on him in the red zone, targeting him eight times inside the five. His best outings came in Week 17 (6/72/2) and Week 21 (11/104).
Overall, both the Bears and Commanders are trending in the right direction and the narrative will be all about the quarterbacks this week, but there are plenty of other assets in the fantasy football world who could catch fire on Monday Night Football.
3. Washington Commanders At Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Monday, Oct. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
We just discussed the Commanders’ talented offense from a fantasy football standpoint and they’ll get another primetime showing when they visit Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football Outlook:
Mahomes remains the top fantasy asset in Kansas City, but 2023 was a down year by his standards. He finished 11th in fantasy scoring, posting career lows in yards per attempt (6.8) and big plays (40 completions of 20+ yards, just four of 40+). In 19 starts—including the postseason—he topped 300 passing yards only three times and never hit 350. Expect a strong rebound in 2025.
The Chiefs' backfield lacks excitement, but TE Travis Kelce remains a focal point—despite signs of decline. He posted a career-low 8.5 yards per catch and just three touchdowns in 2024, though he still logged strong volume (97 catches on 133 targets). Drafted as TE6, Kelce's 2025 value leans more on name recognition than true upside.
Kansas City’s most volatile but highest-upside asset is WR Xavier Worthy. After a 2-touchdown debut, he struggled through eight games (18/215/3 on 40 targets), but a revamped role sparked a late-season surge (58/754/7 on 76 targets over his final 10 games), averaging 17.5 PPR points. He’s well-positioned to outperform his WR23 draft cost in 2025.
Don’t overlook Rashee Rice. He began 2024 on a WR1 pace (24/289/2 in three games) before a knee injury ended his season. However, a March car accident and ongoing legal issues now cloud his 2025 outlook, making him a high-risk, high-reward pick likely available at a discount.
Will we see a changing of the guard as Daniels and the Commanders take down the Chiefs or will we witness more Mahomes magic to cap off Week 8?
2. Detroit Lions At Philadelphia Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Sunday Night Football in Week 11 will feature the two best teams in the NFC. This is what we anticipated the NFC Championship to be in 2024 before the Lions were upset by the Commanders. Now, we’ll get the game we were all waiting for.
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Outlook:
Jared Goff outperformed expectations in 2024, finishing as the QB6 despite a preseason ECR of QB16. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 4,629 yards (second only to Joe Burrow) with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While offering no rushing upside (35 carries, 56 yards), Goff remains the engine of Detroit’s passing game and a reliable top-10 fantasy QB. His efficiency and strong supporting cast offset his lack of mobility.
Jahmyr Gibbs finished as the RB1 in PPR formats, surpassing even Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard season. He totaled 1,412 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 250 carries (5.6 YPC), adding 52 catches for 517 yards and four more scores—all without missing a game. Averaging 21.3 fantasy points per game despite sharing over 200 touches with David Montgomery, Gibbs is a locked-in top-three RB and top-six overall pick for 2025.
Montgomery finished as the RB18 despite missing three games, posting 775 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 341 receiving yards on 36 catches. Averaging 15.8 fantasy points per game, he's an elite RB2 with RB1 upside if Gibbs misses time.
Amon-Ra St. Brown remains Jared Goff’s top target and one of fantasy’s most reliable wideouts. He finished as the WR3 in PPR formats with 115 catches on 141 targets (81.6%), 1,263 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Despite Detroit’s deep offense, St. Brown is the clear focal point. If he approaches 150 targets in 2025, he’s a strong bet for another top-five finish. With potential for increased volume in closer games, his ceiling remains high, and his consistency makes him one of the safest WR1 options in fantasy.
Jameson Williams finally broke out in Year 3, averaging 14.1 PPR points over 15 games and finishing as the WR22. He topped 1,000 yards (58/1,001/7) and added a rushing score, showcasing his big-play upside—especially with 50.5 points in Weeks 16–17. While inconsistent at times, his explosive ceiling makes him a strong Best Ball option and a high-end WR3 with WR2 upside. In Detroit’s run-heavy offense, he’ll remain behind St. Brown and Sam LaPorta in target share but is currently being drafted in the WR25–30 range.
Speaking of LaPorta, after a strong rookie year (14.1 PPG, 10 TDs), he regressed slightly in 2024 but still finished as the TE8 with 60 catches, 726 yards, and seven scores. Entering Year 3, he’s a strong bounce-back candidate and remains a top-five tight end, trailing only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and George Kittle in early 2025 rankings.
Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Football Outlook:
Despite missing two games, Jalen Hurts still finished as the QB8 and was one of just five quarterbacks to average 21.0+ fantasy points per game. He threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five picks, but his elite rushing production set him apart: 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150 carries, fueled by the unstoppable “tush push.” As long as that play remains legal, Hurts is a near-lock for double-digit rushing scores. Surrounded by elite weapons, he’s a top-five fantasy QB for 2025—behind only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Burrow in my rankings.
It’ll be tough for Saquon Barkley to repeat his stellar 2024, where he nearly broke the single-season rushing record. Despite missing Week 18, he posted 2,005 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and added 278 receiving yards and two more scores on 33 catches. He finished as the RB2 behind only Jahmyr Gibbs, fueled by explosive plays and long TD runs. If the “tush push” is banned, his red-zone ceiling rises even higher. Barkley enters 2025 firmly in the mix for the No. 1 overall fantasy pick, alongside Gibbs and potentially Bijan Robinson.
A.J. Brown remains a clear WR1 despite a WR20 finish in PPR formats—skewed by a four-game injury absence. On a per-game basis, he averaged 16.7 points (WR13), matching overall WR4 Brian Thomas Jr. Brown still cleared 1,000 yards (1,079) with 67 catches and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. If the Eagles face more competitive game scripts in 2025, his volume could climb. He enters the season as a low-end WR1.
DeVonta Smith missed four games in 2024 but still finished as the WR27 in PPR, averaging a career-best 15.3 points per game. He caught 68 of 89 targets (76.4%) for nine touchdowns, showcasing strong efficiency and big-play ability. Smith’s boom-or-bust profile—ranging from 3.4 to 30.0 points—makes him ideal for Best Ball formats, but his explosive upside keeps him in the WR2 mix for all leagues.
Dallas Goedert missed seven games in 2024, finishing as the TE27 in PPR formats. Still, he was efficient—catching 42 of 52 targets (80.8%) for 496 yards and two scores—while averaging 10.4 fantasy points per game. He stayed involved in the playoffs, logging 4+ catches and 45+ yards in three of four games, including a Super Bowl touchdown. With a run-heavy scheme and target competition from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Goedert enters 2025 as a mid-range TE2.
1. Baltimore Ravens At Buffalo Bills
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Aside from the Chiefs, these are the AFC’s two best teams—each led by a dual-threat quarterback with an MVP on their resume. When these two teams get together, it's always a wild ride so the first Sunday night game of the season should deliver plenty of memorable moments and awsome fantasy football highlights.
Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Football Outlook:
Lamar Jackson is coming off a career-best season, throwing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions and posting a career-high 8.8 yards per attempt, boosted by 14 completions of 40+ yards. His consistency was elite—topping 30 fantasy points in five games and scoring 20+ in 12 others (including playoffs). Remarkably, he did this while averaging just 18.4 completions and 27.4 attempts per game.
Derrick Henry's workload fluctuated at times due to game script, but he still found the end zone in 15 games—despite a costly five-game scoreless stretch from Weeks 12–16. He opened 2024 with a TD in 11 straight games and closed with six more across the final four. Averaging 20.3 touches per game (including playoffs), Henry saw limited passing work (24 targets) and topped 25 touches just five times, with Justice Hill cutting into his volume. Hill's efficiency (4.9 YPC, 9.1 YPR) made him a valuable change-of-pace and passing-down option, finishing with 42 catches for 383 yards and three scores. Hill will be a valuable handcuff but King Henry remains a top-five running back heading into 2025.
Despite Baltimore’s offensive success in 2024, Zay Flowers didn’t take the expected leap. He had three fewer catches (74) than his rookie year despite playing one more game, though his yards per catch jumped to 14.3 (+3.2). Scoring was limited (4 TDs), as Baltimore leaned on the run in the red zone and Flowers played more of a possession role. He finished as the WR25 in PPR (209.8 points), with a volatile profile—six games under 7.5 points and just two over 20.0. While he could be a slight value in 2025, added competition for targets tempers expectations.
Rashod Bateman didn’t stand out in fantasy with a WR40 finish (174.6 PPR points), but his game took a step forward. He scored on 21.6% of his 51 catches (including playoffs) and averaged a career-best 16.6 yards per reception, showing big-play growth.
The Ravens boast one of the top tight end duos in the entire NFL. Mark Andrews’ 2024 season was defined by limited opportunity. After leading the Ravens in 2021 (107/1,361/9 on 153 targets), he saw just 79 targets over 19 games last season (4.2 per game). Still, he salvaged fantasy value with 11 touchdowns on only 65 targets and 52 catches over his final 14 starts.
Isaiah Likely (42/477/6) contributed to Andrews’ dip in volume, though most of Likely’s production came in just three games. Baltimore continues to feature its tight ends, especially in the red zone, keeping Andrews fantasy-relevant despite the decline in usage.
Buffalo Bills Fantasy Football Outlook:
Josh Allen made strides in ball security last season, throwing a career-low six interceptions after totaling 15, 14, and 18 in the previous three years. He also lost just two of five fumbles. However, his passing numbers dipped—3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns were both five-year lows. He remained dominant at the goal line with 102 carries for 531 yards and 12 rushing scores but continued to struggle with accuracy (63.6%). Despite the regression, Allen enters 2025 as a consensus top-two fantasy QB.
James Cook’s usage remains frustrating due to a crowded backfield and Josh Allen’s goal-line dominance. Still, Buffalo leaned more on the run in 2024, especially in the red zone, helping Cook notch 18 total touchdowns and surpass 1,000 rushing yards for a second straight season—despite 30 fewer carries. His passing-game role shrank (32/258/2), and he played just 44.9% of the RB snaps. With 40.9% of his fantasy points coming from touchdowns, Cook ranks RB14 in early 2025 high-stakes drafts.
In Year 3, Khalil Shakir led Buffalo in receiving (76/821/4 on 100 targets) but finished just WR37 in PPR formats. While lacking explosiveness, he scored 10+ fantasy points in 14 of 19 games, offering valuable weekly consistency as a flex in deeper formats. His modest ceiling keeps him in WR4 territory for 2025.
Keon Coleman flashed upside as a deep threat (19.2 YPC, 12 receptions of 20+ yards), but his rookie season was inconsistent. He caught one or fewer passes in nine of 16 games and missed four contests with a wrist injury. Though he showed promise with back-to-back strong outings (4/125 and 5/70/1), his 50.9% catch rate and low usage suggest risk. Coleman is a high-upside flier, but fantasy managers may overpay in drafts.
Dalton Kincaid regressed in Year 2, finishing TE30 in PPR formats after missing four games with knee and collarbone injuries. His early-season production included three double-digit outings, but he faded entirely down the stretch. After a promising rookie year (73/673/2), he now enters 2025 as a borderline TE1 with a lot to prove.
