NFL Schedule Release Wish-List: 3 Primetime Matchups Fantasy Football Fans Want Most

The NFL Schedule is going to be released next week, and fans are excited, endlessly, for the big game that may hit primetime. There are many electric teams to watch in 2026, including the Bills, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and many others. When either of these teams clash, scoring shall go sky-high and thus, make for a fantasy football expose. These are 3 matchups that we would love to see in primetime come NFL Week 1.

Bills @ Rams

Score Projection: Rams 34-31 Bills

Most Likely Touchdown Scorers: Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, James Cook, Josh Allen

The Bills and Rams are the two best offenses in the NFL, by consensus. The Rams averaged 30.5 points per game in 2025, while the Bills averaged 28.3. The Rams keep Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield. The Rams even added rookie tight end Max Klare. They should only be even better on offense, logically.

Buffalo will come at the Rams in this game, indoors, and offer James Cook his first shot at what could be a 2,000-yard season in a best-case scenario. Joe Brady takes over as the team's new head coach, and given his scheme, we actually expect Josh Allen to throw the ball a bit more often. His new WR1 is DJ Moore, who has WR1 ability in fantasy football.

49ers @ Chargers

Score Projection: 49ers 30-27 Chargers

Most Likely Touchdown Scorers: Christina McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Omarion Hampton

The 49ers come into 2026 with Super Bowl aspirations. Mike Evans upgrades this passing game as Brock Purdy's new WR1, complemented by Ricky Pearsall and other new additions, Christian Kirk. Purdy can realistically lead the NFL in passing if all goes right. With Brian Robinson Jr. also gone, Christian McCaffrey expects to maintain the heaviest touch-rate in the NFL which was around 50% at times in 2025.

The Chargers now have Mike McDaniel calling plays. They look to Tre' Harris to become the team's high-upside WR3, while speedy rookie Brenen Thompson adds an intriguing dynamic to McDaniel's RPO-style offense. In turn, that scheme will favor Omarion Hampton's top-five running back ceiling, with shades of Miami's De'Von Achane.

Bears @ Lions

Score Projection: Bears 35-31 Lions

Most Likely Touchdown Scorers: D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown

These two teams will face off inter-divisionally twice. However, we favor the indoor game at Ford Field for the highest scoring upside. The debut game between the two teams in 2025 ended with a final score of 52-21, where the Lions won.

Caleb Williams, who leads the Bears, is a dark-horse MVP candidate. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland will help bring Williams to 220+ yards per game before his rushing is considered. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai work again to bring the NFL's top rushing attack. The Bears scored 25.9 points per game in 2025 and will only get better.

Detroit hired Drew Petzing to revitalize this offense that dropped off in 2025. Jahmyr Gibbs will be the RB1 in fantasy football, especially in PPR formats. Amon-Ra St. Brown will be a top-3 wide receiver, and Sam LaPorta looks to return to top-5 tight end form. All is expected, but not guaranteed. This high-scoring matchup could favor the Bears on the surface.

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