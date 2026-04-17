Detroit Lions NFL Draft Outlook: Remaking the Number One Fantasy Football Offense

The Detroit Lions have an offseason set to right their wrongs. The Super Bowl contenders fell flat in the post-Ben Johnson 2026 season. Yet the talent is there to succeed with a few key roster adjustments. That project begins next Thursday at the NFL Draft. Who might Jared Goff have added to his arsenal? Let's check it out.

Lions Fantasy Football Situation

Jared Goff had Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta at his disposal. Among them, he also has Jahmyr Gibbs, perhaps the league's best dual-threat running back. Goff will lack upside with zero running value. He will remain a top-15 quarterback with boom-or-bust potential.

Jahmyr Gibbs will arguably be the RB1 in fantasy football with hardly any risk.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is perhaps the league's top red-zone threat. With better offensive play-calling expected, St. Brown has a path back to WR1 overall and is definitely top-5.

Jameson Williams will be a sure-fire WR2, with very low risk in store with a much the same roster.

Sam LaPorta has battled injury and system woes. He shall remain a top-10 tight end and very possibly, top-5. Best-case scenario, he becomes TE1.

Draft Day Needs

Top Needs: Offensive Line

Secondary Needs: Cornerback, Edge

Backburner Needs: Running Back, Tight End, Wide Receiver

Which Players May the Lions Draft?

The fact of the matter is that the Lions are unlikely to draft a skill position player early on in the draft. However, they will likely draft one, if not multiple. While Isaac TeSlaa is great, the Lions can use further pass-catching depth. They also add Isiah Pacheco, but the team shouldn't mind a fresher body to back up Gibbs and Pacheco. The biggest factor of all will be the offensive line. Better protection means better offense.

Either Monroe Freeling, Blake Miller, Francis Mauigoa, or Kadyn Proctor seems destined to join the Lions in the 1st round. The team appears very likely to draft an offensive lineman, and either of them will better protect the stat that is Jared Goff. That will only increase the upside for Gibbs and the yardage per game for Goff, with more time hoped for before contact.

If the Lions draft a skill player at any point, a top name for the team to draft is tight end Eli Stowers. The Vanderbilt prospect is a catch-first tight end that will play a lot in the slot. He can go opposite of LaPorta and provide another explosive angle to this offense. In due time, Stowers could find fantasy football gold if LaPorta leaves Detroit after 2026, as has been rumored.

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